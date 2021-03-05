MERIDIAN — Since those days long ago hooping on the courts at an outdoor court or church gym, the Middleton Vikings have dreamed of lacing ‘em up at the Idaho Center.
Dreams do come true.
“Oh man, this feels so good. We willed ourselves to victory tonight,’’ Middleton coach Andy Harrington said after his Vikings’ 53-47 victory over Hillcrest to advance to today’s 4A championship game at the Ford Idaho Center. “These guys wanted this, they really wanted it.
“It’s called toughness. That is our mantra, we end every break with it. It’s always toughness.’’
Toughness and Tyler Medaris. All the 6-foot-7 junior did Friday was put the Vikings on his back and one win away from the school’s first 4A state title with his 27-point, 13-rebound performance.
“Medaris was great. We had no answer for him,’’ Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “Inside, outside, we could not stop him.’’
“The best team doesn’t always win but the toughest team does,’’ Medaris said after his stellar display. “This has been a dream of ours with the coaching staff leaving. We’ve just so happy for everyone in the program.’’
Middleton proved that toughness, fighting back from a 16-5 start in the semifinal and 28-21 halftime deficit. Harrington never lost the thought his team would roll over.
“Oh no, we weren’t going anywhere. We hung in and we hung in. We didn’t get down and kept battling,’’ he said. “We pride ourselves on our toughness. It showed tonight.’’
Hillcrest had six 3-pointers in building their advantage, but the Vikings’ commitment to their pressure defense was key, according to Austin.
“They really found some energy and took us out of what we wanted to do. They denied the ball and their intensity on defense got to us,’’ said the Knights’ coach, who got 16 points from Cooper Kesler. “They got us out of what we were doing. You’ve got to give them credit for that.’’
Madaris simply took over the final eight minutes. His 3-pointer from the top of the arc pushed the Vikings over the top at 44-43 at the 6:38 mark and proceeded with 13 of Middleton’s final 14 points to earn his school the chance at the first title trophy since 1965.
Today’s 4:30 championship is an interesting one between the two schools. Preston knocked Middleton out of last year’s tournament with a one-point semifinal win while Middleton owns a 61-52 victory over the Indians earlier this season.
Madaris is confident his teammates will capture that title and fulfill that longtime dream.
“We owe them. We are going to come out and give it our best,’’ said Madaris, who was joined in double figures by Merit Foote with 10. “We are going to come out like we can with the toughness we need and win this game. We feel real good. We want to go out with the win. We are going to win.
“This has been our goal all year. When we lost to Preston last year, we wanted to get back here. Well, we did,’’ Harrington said. “I’m so proud of these kids. They showed what they’re made of tonight.’’