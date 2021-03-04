MERIDIAN — Everyone knows it’s just the first step.
But, man, it's one big stride.
The Middleton Vikings took that huge step Thursday in a 59-41 victory over Jerome at the State 4A tournament at Rocky Mountain High School.
The first-round affair featured a pair of 20-game winners with No. 1 Middleton at 20-4 versus No. 2 Jerome’s 20-2 mark.
“That’s a great win. I thought we have had some great experiences here, the last few years and I think that helped us tonight,’’ Vikings coach Andy Harrington said. “I thought we were really in the moment. We practiced real well this week and were ready. The older guys really set an example for us and it paid off for us.
“Yep, it’s one down but we’ve got more to accomplish. Hillcrest is a great team. We’ve got our hands full.’’
Harrington’s Vikings, who take on Hillcrest in a 7 p.m. semifinal today, came out with a purpose from the opening tip, leading 16-11 after one period before bringing the Middleton faithful to a buzz in the second period, rolling to a 32-21 lead at intermission behind stingy defense and a balanced offense.
“Hats off to Middleton. That’s a complete basketball team,’’ Jerome coach Joe Messick said. “They’re so balanced offensively, balanced inside and out. The Medaris kid does such a good job inside for them and the perimeter guys were so tough tonight.
“The Middleton Vikings are definitely on a mission.’’
Matt Foote led the early offense with nine points, while Tyler Medaris had 12 points, including a vicious dunk on the break off an assist from Owen Graviet midway in the second period. The Vikings opened the period with 13-3 run to take command and never looked back.
“Defense is what we hang our hat on,’’ said Harrington in his final year coach at Middleton after accepting the same position at West Ada School District's newest high School, Owyhee, which opens next year. “Over the last three years, that’s what has sustained us. Everything comes off our defensive effort.’’
Middleton kept the pedal down in the second half, running off a 12-4 spurt to enjoy a 43-25 advantage after a Casey Wright 3-pointer. And Harrington kept doing what he’s done all year, exchanging bodies throughout to keep the intensity at full throttle.
“Oh yeah, I’ll go 9, 10 deep and that’s nice to be able to do,’’ he said. “That’s why were able to keep the intensity where we want it. I’ve got confidence in these guys.’’
Medaris led the Vikings with 16 points, followed by Cash Cowdery’s 15. Graviet came off the bench for 10.
Jerome, 20-2, winners of eight straight heading into Thursday’s opener, was led by Scott Cook’s 11 points and Mikey Lloyd’s 10,
Middleton, seeking its first 4A title ever after a third-place finish in 2020, looks for its second step against 19-8 Hillcrest, a 44-39 winner over Skyline earlier Thursday.