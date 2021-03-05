MERIDIAN — Preston Indians fans displayed a huge “THIS IS WHAT WE DO’’ banner during their 4A state tournament boys basketball semifinal with Bishop Kelly on Friday.
It’s not bragging if you back it up.
For the sixth straight year, the Indians will participate in the 4A championship game after their thrilling 38-36 semifinal victory over Bishop Kelly on Friday.
The defending state champions have won four of the last five titles, finishing runner-up to Idaho Falls in 2019.
“Yes, you can call it tradition, I guess. We truly believe we’re a basketball town,’’ Preston 11-year coach Tyler Jones said. “Ten state championships, we live for our high school basketball.
“You know it’s like that banner, “This is what we do’ — we truly believe that.’’
Bishop Kelly coach Ryan Kerns knew his Knights were facing a little bit of history Friday along with squaring up with the 18-7 Indians.
And he knew history wasn’t actually on his side. This was an extreme case of “been there, done that.’’
“This one is tough but you have to hand it to them. They are tough,’’ said the Knights’ coach, whose team battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter to push the defending champs to the final buzzer. “They’ve got a great coach and every year their guys play their hearts out. That was the best thing about tonight’s game, both teams played their hearts out. That’s all you can ask for.’’
Especially if you like defensive ball. After Preston pushed out to a 17-9 lead after one period, the score at half was 17-11. Yep, two points total in the second period.
“Some could call it ugly, but that’s beautiful defense,’’ said Kerns, whose program last won a title in 1998.
“For sure, you can call it ugly, but defense is what got us here this season,’’ Jones said. ”It’s what we’ve stressed the last few years. In the postseason, defense and rebounding can keep you in games. They can win games.’’
Physical play continued through the second half with the Knights finally breaking atop on a steal and rolling assist from Tommy Hunter to a breaking Keegan Croteau for a 36-34 BK advantage with 3:20 left.
Defense prevailed over the final minutes with Braden Hess’ foul line jumper evening things at 36-36 to set up the final seconds.
While Gabe Hammons led Preston with 13 points, Hess had 12, the last two the biggest of the season.
After a foul under their own basket, Treyger Shumway pumped the inbounds pass to the left corner as Hess slid down the baseline, took in Sumway’s pass and leaned back between BK defenders to bank in the game winner with :02 on the clock.
“That’s the difference in a close game against two competitive teams,’’ said Kerns, whose offense was led by Kade Rice’s 12 points and Blake Hawthorne’s 11. “One team makes one more play than the other.’’