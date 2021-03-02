TODAY
At Rocky Mountain High
Game 1: Preston (17-7) vs. Twin Falls (15-12), noon
Game 2: Lakeland (11-8) vs. Bishop Kelly (16-5), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Skyline (10-17) vs. Hillcrest (18-8), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Jerome (20-2) vs. Middleton (20-4), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Ryan Kerns, seventh season
Players to watch: G Aiden McCarthy, sr.; G Aidan McGarvin, jr.; F Blake Hawthorne, jr.
Notes: Eighth time at state in the last nine years. … Last state title came in 1998, and last reached the finals in 2016. … Three of Bishop Kelly’s five losses came against Middleton. The other two were against 5A schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … The 44 points per game allowed is the second-fewest in 4A and the fewest among the eight teams to qualify for state. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … McCarthy (9.9 ppg) is the top scorer, followed by Hawthorne (8.2 ppg), McGarvin (7.5 ppg), Kade Rice (7.4 ppg) and Tommy Hunter (7.1 ppg). … Rice is the youngest son of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Dave Austin, sixth season
Players to watch: G Cooper Kesler, jr., C Isaac Davis, fr., G Jase Austin, jr., F Tre Kofe, jr.
Notes: This was billed as a breakout season for the Knights, who started a lineup of sophomores a year ago and took some lumps … This year’s team of experienced juniors were the top team in District VI during the regular season, but were beaten twice by Skyline in the district tournament and had to win the play-in game to advance … Freshman Isaac Davis can be a force inside (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), while Cooper Kesler (13.3 ppg) can get hot from the perimeter … After a sluggish two weeks, Austin said he liked the way the offense played in the play-in game, scoring 66 points. … Never won a state title, playing in its only championship in 2018. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
JEROME TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Joe Messick, 14th season
Players to watch: F Gavin Capps, jr.; G Alfredo Ortiz, sr.; G Michael Lloyd, jr.; G Scott Cook, so.
Notes: Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Went on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Minico. … Entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … The only time Jerome won the state championship was in 1987, where they played in the 3A division. … Haven’t played in a championship game since 1992. … At state for the first time since 2017. … Last won a state tournament trophy in 2009, when it finished third.
LAKELAND HAWKS
Record: 11-9
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Dave Stockwell, 10th season
Players to watch: F Noah Haaland, sr.; F Jalen Skalskiy, sr.; G Carson Seay, sr.; G Bryce Henry, jr.
Notes: Beat four-time defending district champ Moscow 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for the district title to earn its first trip to state since 2016. … At state for just the third time since moving up from 3A in 2004-05. … Went 0-2 at state in 2015 and ‘16 … 1-8 vs. 5A Inland Empire League schools this season, with four of the losses by 3 points or less. … Both at 6-8, Haaland and Skalskiy are high-scoring and high-flying. Each had a 30-point game in the district tournament, and each are good for at least one to two dunks per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won or played in a state championship game.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Andy Harrington, third season
Players to watch: F Tyler Medaris, jr.; G Taede Stucki, sr.; G Cash Cowdery, sr.
Notes: At state for sixth time in seven years. … Won the third-place trophy last year, its first 4A state tournament trophy and its first overall since 2004. … No. 1-ranked team in last state media poll. ... Medaris is the leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. … Harrington has accepted the coaching job at Owyhee High, the new West Ada School District high school that will open in the fall. … Holds a 6-0 record against teams that qualified for state, including a 3-0 record against other district champions (Lake City, Fruitland, Preston). … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Only state title came in 1965. … Reached the finals four times (2004, 1965, ‘63 and ‘61).
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Tyler Jones, 11th season
Players to watch: G Gabe Hammons, sr.; G/F Cole Harris, sr. C Braden Hess, sr.
Notes: Defending state champion and winner of four of the last five 4A titles. ... 10 state titles in school history. ... Lost three crucial starters from last year's 26-1 juggernaut — 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, first-team all-state selection Luke Smellie and sharpshooter Scott Dunn. ... Seven losses this year nearly matches the eight they've had in the past four years combined. ... Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll. ... Hammons led the team with 16.2 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Harris averaged 13.3 ppg going into districts and also led the team with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
Record: 10-17
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Clint Cornish, eighth season
Players to watch: G/F Raleigh Shippen, sr., G Cade Marlow, sr., C Landon Merzlock, sr.
Notes: The Grizzlies won five games during the regular season but got hot at the right time and won five games in the District VI tournament, beating No. 3 Blackfoot, No. 2 Bonneville twice, and No. 1 Hillcrest twice, including in the championship game and if-necessary game … Shippen averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Marlow averages 12.3 points and four rebounds … One reason for the slow start to the season may be due to several players competing on the state championship football team, Cornish noted … It’s the Grizzlies first trip to state since 2015. … Won two state titles (1971, ‘89). … Last reached the finals in 1992. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
TWIN FALLS BRUINS
Record: 15-12
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: James Glenn, first season
Players to watch: G Nic Swensen, sr.; F Tyler Robbins, sr.; G Mason Swafford, sr.; P Zach Ball, so.; G Iradukunda Emery, sr.
Notes: Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … Has played in the championship game 12 times in total. … After falling to Jerome in the semifinals at district, it had to play its way through the losers’ bracket to earn a spot at state. … Opening game at state is against Preston, a team it is 0-2 against this season. … Swensen leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points in district games. … At state for the third time in four years. … Unranked in the final state media poll.