Today
At Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Game 1: No. 1 Hillcrest (22-2) vs. No. 8 Vallivue (14-10), noon
Game 2: No. 4 Middleton (23-2) vs. No. 5 Bishop Kelly (19-5), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Jerome (22-2) vs. No. 6 Moscow (15-9), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Pocatello (21-3) vs. No. 7 Burley (11-12), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), 5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 7 p.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday
At Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 19-5
State seed: #5; District 3 champ
Coach: Ryan Kerns, ninth season
Players to watch: PF Blake Hawthorne, sr.; SF Aidan McGarvin, sr.; PG Tommy Hunter, sr.
Notes: At state for the ninth time in the past ten seasons. … Bishop Kelly will face Middleton, which it lost to twice during the regular season. … Hawthrone, who will play for NCAA Division III University of Chicago next season, leads the Knights with 15.8 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game. … Knights enter the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles (1998, 1991) at the 3A level. … Second-toughest defense in 4A (43.2 ppg).
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 11-12
State seed: #7; District 4 champ
Coach: Mac Stannard, second season
Players to watch: PG Stockton Sheets, sr.; W Ramsey Trevino, jr.; PF Adam Kloepfer, sr.; PG Stockton Page, sr.
Notes: Claimed the district title over top seed Jerome in overtime by a single point. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2018. … Has won six state championships: 1935, 1941, 1991, 1992, 2007 and 2008. … The last time they were in a championship game was 2018 when they lost to Preston 61-56.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 22-2
State seed: #1; District 6 champ
Coach: Dave Austin, seventh season
Players to watch: C Isaac Davis, so.; G Cooper Kesler, sr.; G Kobe Kesler, jr.; G Jase Austin, sr.
Notes: The Knights, who have been preparing for a title run for three years when most of the roster was dominated by underclassmen, enter the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and riding a 21-game win streak. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. ... Davis, at 6-foot-7, is a force inside, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. ... The Knights also have a solid perimeter game with a bevy of guards, led by Cooper Kesler (19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists). ... The Knights led 4A in scoring at 66.5 points per game. ... Hillcrest's best finish is second in 2018, a 59-51 OT loss to Rocky Mountain at the 5A level.
JEROME TIGERS
Record: 22-2
State seed: #3; District 4 runner-up
Coach: Joe Messick, 15th season
Players to watch: SG Mikey Lloyd, sr.; PG Scott Cook, jr.; SG/PG Schuyler Mower, jr.; C Gavin Capps, sr.
Notes: No. 3 in final state media poll ... The Tigers are making their second consecutive trip back to the 4A state tournament, after winning the consolation bracket in 2021. Their stars all played big minutes in last year's postseason run ... Only suffered one loss during the regular season to Bishop Kelly ... Won 20 games in a row, including a perfect run through conference play ... Got upset in the Great Basin 7 District Championship to Burley ... Jerome's lone title is from 1987 ... Leading scorer is Mikey Lloyd, who is the reigning Great Basin Player of the Year and has an offer from Treasure Valley Community College.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 23-2
State seed: #4; Play-in game winner
Coach: Nate Hartman, first season
Players to watch: G/F Tyler Medaris, sr.; Talmage Stucki, jr.; G Owen Graviet, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for seventh time in eight years. … Middleton had to replace Andy Harrington, who led the Vikings to the state title, after he took the head coaching job at Owyhee High. Hartman came to Middleton from Idaho Falls, where he was an assistant coach with the 2019 4A state champions. … No. 1 team in final state media poll. … Went unbeaten in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play and had won 18 straight games before being upset by Middleton in the district tournament semifinals. … Middleton’s other loss was to Eagle, a 5A state qualifier. … Medaris averages a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He enters the tournament with 1,002 career points, 701 rebounds, 200 assists and 111 blocks. He had his first career triple-double in a district tournament win against Emmett (10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists). … Third-toughest defense in 4A (43.3 ppg).
MOSCOW BEARS
Record: 15-9
State seed: #6; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Josh Uhrig, seventh season
Players to watch: G Jamari Simpson, sr.; G Dylan Rehder, sr.; G Bryden Brown, sr.
Notes: The Bears return to the state tournament after surprisingly not making it a year ago. ... Moscow has been in the state tourney five of the past six years, losing in the 2020 final to Preston (59-43) but bowed out in two games in their previous two appearances. ... The Bears are tied with Idaho Falls and Lapwai for second-most titles all time with 11. ... Was not in the state media poll all season. ... Last won the title in 1997 in the A-2 class ... Simpson led the team early in scoring, but missed time. Brown has been a pivotal player late in the season, as has senior guard Taylor Strong. ... 7-3 in past 10 games.
POCATELLO THUNDER
Record: 21-3
State seed: #2, District 5 champ
Coach: Joe Green, ninth season
Players to watch: G Julian Bowie, so.; G Ryan Payne, sr.; F Matt Christensen, sr.; G Kesler Vaughan, so.
Notes: First trip to state since 2009, when it finished as runners-up. … Sophomore guard Julian Bowie, the team’s best player, has offers from Boise State, Idaho State and Utah State. … Beat rival Century twice in district tournament to advance to state. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won six straight, including 15 of its last 16. … Won 10 state titles, the last in 2000.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
Record: 14-10
State seed: #8; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Mario Betancourt, third season
Players to watch: PG Jacob Martinez, sr.; C Jakin Calhoun, sr.; G Jace Martinez, so.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2019. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Qualified for state by upsetting Middleton, the No. 1 team in the state media poll, in the district semifinals. … Jacob Martinez leads the 4A SIC with 17.1 points per game. He also averages 5.2 rebounds. … Calhoun is averaging 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. … Vallivue has won three state titles, most recently in 2008, at the 5A classification.