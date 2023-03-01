BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 14-9
State seed: #7; District 3 champ
Coach: Ryan Kerns, 10th season
Players to watch: G Joseph Behrend, sr.; G Thomas Lodge, sr.; F Mason Suboh-Meuret, jr.
Notes: Bishop Kelly has qualified for state for the 10th time in the past 11 years. … Bishop Kelly comes into state on a nine-game winning streak. ... Knights started season 1-7 with a nonconference slate that included opponents like Eagle, Pocatello and Lake City. … Bishop Kelly lost to first-round opponent Pocatello 73-49 on Dec. 3 at Pocatello. … Behrend leads the Knights with 11.6 points per game. … Won two state titles (1998, 1991) at the 3A level. … Made the finals eight times, the last in 2016. … Unranked in final state media poll.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 15-8
State seed: #3; District 6 runner-up
Coach: Clint Arave, third season
Players to watch: F Javonte King, sr.; G/SF Deegan Hale, sr.; C/PF Ryan Reynolds, sr.
Notes: Won eight of past 10 games, with only losses coming to district champ Hillcrest. ... King, a Montana State football signee, is the go-to scorer averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. ... Hale leads the team with 3.7 assists. ... Missed the state tournament last year after losing an overtime play-in game against Middleton. ... Last made the state tournament in 2020 ... Ranked fifth in the final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 1939, and played in one other championship game (1936).
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 22-1
State seed: #1; District 6 champ
Coach: Dave Austin, eighth season
Players to watch: C Isaac Davis, jr.; G Titan Larsen, so.; G Kobe Kesler, sr.; G Talan Taylor, jr.
Notes: The Knights haven't missed a beat since winning their first state title last season. ... Reigning 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year Isaac Davis in the post continues to be a tough matchup. Davis averages 17.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists. ... Kesler runs the offense and averages 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He and Taylor both make 40% of their 3-pointers. ... Leads 4A by scoring 73 points per game. … Only loss was to 5A District 5-6 champ Madison.
LAKELAND HAWKS
Record: 6-16
State seed: #8; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Tony Hanna, second season
Players to watch: G Scotty Hocking, sr.; G Nick Nowell, sr.; P Ben Ryan, jr.; G Kenton Ferguson, jr; G. Collin Cameron, sr.
Notes: Entered last week with three wins and was the last seed at districts, but won three games in five days — the first two on the road — to earn a state berth for the second time in three years. … Hocking averages 17.2 ppg, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. After that, it drops down to Nowell (9.0 ppg), Ryan (7.6 points, 7.4 rebounds), Ferguson (7.2 ppg) and Cameron (6.9 ppg). … Hanna guided Timberlake to its first state berth in 2013. … Never won a state title or reached the finals. … Unranked in final media poll.
MINICO SPARTANS
Record: 15-9
State seed: #6; District 4 champ
Coach: Brady Trenkle, fourth season
Players to watch: G Brevin Trenkle, sr.; F JT Garza, sr.; G Ryker Stimpson, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2020, when it won the consolation trophy. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 2-4 vs. 4A state qualifiers. … Went 6-6 in league play, finishing third in the Great Basin Conference before winning three straight for the district title. … Last reached the semifinals in 2016. … Never won a state title. … Played in three championship games (1971, 1970, 1969).
POCATELLO THUNDER
Record: 23-2
State seed: #2, District 5 champ
Coach: Joe Green, 10th season
Players to watch: G Julian Bowie, jr.; G Kesler Vaughan, jr.; F Gage Ontiveros, jr.; F Krue Hales, sr.
Notes: Thunder are making their second-straight appearance at the state tournament. … Looking to avenge last year’s loss in the state title game to Hillcrest, the No. 1 seed. … Star guard Julian Bowie, a Boise State commit, averages about 20 points per game. … Burley transfer Gage Ontiveros, who stands 6-foot-10, has been a game-changer around the rim, especially on defense. … Team won its first 17 games of the season before falling to Madison in late January. … Beat Preston twice at district to advance to state.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Record: 18-7
State seed: #4; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Aaron Sanders, 14th season
Players to watch: PG Eloy Chaparro, sr.; G/F Max Cutforth, sr.; G Jonah Wockenfuss, sr.
Notes: Skyview back in the state tournament for the first time since 2018 after spending the previous four years up in the 5A classification. … Hawks were the top-scoring team in the 4A SIC (59.0 ppg). … Chaparro led the offensive attack with 18.9 points per game and dished out 4.7 assists per game. … Lost to first-round opponent Twin Falls 55-51 on Dec. 20 in Twin Falls. … Won three state titles (2009, 2006, 2005). … Last reached the finals in 2011. … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll.
TWIN FALLS BRUINS
Record: 15-9
State seed: #5; District 4 runner-up
Coach: James Glenn, third season
Players to watch: G Jared Mix, jr.; W Will Preucil, sr.; F Logan Pittard, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth time in six years. … Won 10 of its last 11 games. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Beat first-round opponent Skyview 55-51 on Dec. 20. … Great Basin Conference regular-season champ. … 1-3 vs. 4A state qualifiers. … Last won a state tournament game and a trophy in 2019, when it finished as the consolation champs. … Last made the semifinals in 2015 and last made the finals in 2014. … Won four state titles (2014, 2010, 2006, 1974).