MERIDIAN — Lakeland’s 11-9 mediocre record was of no consequence to Bishop Kelly boys basketball coach Ryan Kerns.
The Knights coach was much more concerned with the 6-foot-8, 6-6, 6-6, 6-5, 6-4 figures that went along with the Hawks.
“In high school in this state, the north has so many tough teams up there,’’ Kerns, the Knights’ seven-year coach, said after his team's 56-44 first-round victory over Lakeland at the State 4A tournament at Rocky Mountain High. “They had to play so many good teams up there, 5A and 4A. That’s a tough chore facing that many tough teams. Their record is not indicative of how talented they are.’’
Talented and big with seven players listed over 6-4.
“We knew we had to rebound, with their size,’’ Kerns said. “That was our whole focus and I do think we performed that task. If you don’t against a big, physical team like that, it’ll eat you up.’’
Due to injuries and personal reasons, Hawks coach Dave Stockwell was without the services of three players, including 6-8 senior Jalen Skalsky, who had 30 points in a district playoff game against Moscow.
“When you don’t have all your horses, it’s tough pulling the wagon,’’ Stockwell said. “Give them credit, but we missed a lot of shots. Normally we can hit those, but I think we lost our legs there and without all our bodies, well it hurt us.’’
The 16-5 Knights led 24-22 at half despite the 11 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots from Lakeland’s 6-8 leader Noah Haaland.
“Noah was the best player on the floor tonight. He plays so hard, he needs a rest at times,’’ Stockwell said of Haaland, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. “When you don’t have 6-8, 6-6, it makes it tough.’’
The Knights, who face defending champion Preston in a 5 pm semifinal today, were able to grind out the victory using what got them to state — sharing the wealth.
“We keep saying it, we’ve said it all season, we have to play as a team,’’ said Kern, who had three players finish in double figures. “That is one of our strengths, if we move the ball, we have people who can score. That really gives us a chance when we play like we are capable. We did that today.’’
Bishop Kelly pushed its lead to 40-29 after three periods with the Hawks never getting within two possessions the rest of the way due to the Knights pushing the attack against Lakeland’s pressure defense.
Teaming with 6-6 Jack Grubb in battling inside for the Knights, 6-7 junior Blake Hawthorne had 10 points and five rebounds for the Knights, who got 13 points from Tommy Hunter, 12 points from Aidan McGarvin and eight points each from Aiden McCarthy and Kade Rice.