The Homedale boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in a State 3A tournament opener Thursday at Meridian High School.
The teams played to a 19-19 tie at halftime.
Homedale pulled ahead by the end of the third quarter, 34-29.
But the Panthers fought back in the fourth quarter to force extra time.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 23 points and four steals and Mason Strong added 12 points.
Marcus Coombs led Snake River with 13 points.
Fruitland will drop into the consolation bracket and play at 2 p.m. today.
KIMBERLY 57, FRUITLAND 40: The Bulldogs didn’t have much trouble from the opening tip.
The Bulldogs (17-6) got out to a 36-20 lead by halftime.
Kimberly extended its lead to 23 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Fruitland (18-8) will meet Bonners Ferry (13-9) in a loser-out game today at noon.
Jacob Hamann led Fruitland with 10 points. Nolan Bower had eight rebounds.
Ethan Okelberry went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers to lead Kimberly with 18 points and Gatlin Bair had 14 points and seven assists.
MARSH VALLEY 66, BONNERS FERRY 46: The top-seeded Eagles cruised past the Badgers in a state opener.
Stanton Howell led Marsh Valley with 14 points and Payton Howe had 13.
Asher Williams led Bonners Ferry with 11 points and Ethan Hubbard added 10.
