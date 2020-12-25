Entering the postseason in February, the Fruitland boys basketball team seemed to be the dominant team in the 3A SRV, but the Grizzlies were stopped short in the district tournament.
Coming into this season, Fruitland hopes to reclaim its crown, but will have to do so without many of the key pieces from last year. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, that seems to be a common problem in the conference this year as all the league favorites have been hit hard by graduation.
Will the Grizzlies reign supreme in the SRV again, or will another team rise up and grab that crown from them?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
COACHES: Mark Van Weerdhuizen and Willie Lake, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 23-3
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Hyrum Lindsey, F, sr.; Nolan Bower, F, jr.; Dylon Watson, PG, sr.
NOTES: The Grizzlies rolled through an unbeaten SRV slate last season, but were upset by Homedale in the District III tournament championship, denying Fruitland a third straight title. The Grizzlies graduated four all-conference players from last year's team and will feature several players who are on the varsity team for the first time. The coaches hope these new players will bring a new dynamic to the team that can blend in with returning players like Lindsey, who was a first-team All-SRV selection in his first season on the varsity team as a junior.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
COACH: Cam Long, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 11-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Jaxon Dines, W, so.; Mason Strong, G, so.; Hayden Kincheloe, W, jr.
NOTES: Homedale caught lightning at the right time last season, beating Weiser in the District III semifinal in overtime before taking a 61-60 win against Fruitland in the championship. That clinched the Trojans first district title and state playoff appearance in six years. Homedale graduated a large senior class, but returns players like Dines, a first-team all-conference selection as a freshman and Strong, who was an honorable mention. Dines, Strong and Kincheloe were also each key pieces for the Homedale football team this fall, which returned to the 3A state championship game for a third straight season despite losing a lot to graduation.
WEISER WOLVERINES
COACH: Brad Adolfson, 8th season
LAST SEASON: 13-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Brett Spencer, G, jr.; Eli Ruiz, G, sr.; Sam Kerner, G, sr.
NOTES: In terms of graduation, there may be no team in the conference, or perhaps even the state, hit harder than Weiser. The Wolverines had 12 seniors on its roster last season. Spencer, who was a second-team all-conference selection is the only player who has any varsity experience coming into the season, so Adolfson said he expects some lumps early in the year. But hopes the Wolverines can learn what it takes to be successful at the varsity level by the end of the season.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
COACH: Jason Tinney, 9th season
LAST SEASON: 16-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: DJ Green, SG, jr.; Ethan Tinney, PG, jr.; Isaac Speirs, F, sr.
NOTES: Moving up to the 3A classification from 2A, Jason Tinney says his team will be undersized against competition it goes up against this year. But he says the Vandal are fast, skilled and strong and have been playing together for a long time, so the chemistry could help McCall-Donnelly adjust to the move. Green was a first-team All-2A WIC selection last season.
PARMA PANTHERS
COACH: Scot Garrick, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 12-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Isaiah Krohn, G, sr.; Jarod Krohn, P, sr.
NOTES: Garrick says the Panthers have a solid corps of veterans who are looking to improve from last year. He expects the Panthers to feature a strong inside game, with Jarod Krohn standing at 6-foot-6 and Trystin Braden at 6-4. Isaiah Krohn was also an all-conference honorable mention last season.
PAYETTE PIRATES
COACH: Mike Boudreau, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 1-21
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Coach did not provide any
NOTES: Payette has had one-win seasons in each of the last two years, but early in the season has already surpassed that total. The Pirates are 2-4 heading into the holiday break, with wins over Marsing and Cascade.
Coach did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.