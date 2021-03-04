The Snake River boys basketball team used a big run that Fruitland was never able to overcome.
The Panthers outscored Fruitland 17-3 in one stretch, and Snake River went on to hold the Grizzlies off in overtime 86-76 in a State 3A tournament opener at Columbia High School on Thursday.
It was a tight game throughout until overtime.
Dylon Watson led Fruitland (16-7) with 23 points and four rebounds and Hyrum Lindsey had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Snake River (21-5) outscored Fruitland 21-12 off turnovers.
Mitch Lindsay led Snake River with 27 points and five rebounds and Noah Watt had 22 points including four 3-pointers.
MARSH VALLEY 38, KIMBERLY 35: The Eagles survived a third quarter that saw just one point scored between the teams.
Stanton Howell led Marsh Valley with 11 points.
Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 11 points and five rebounds.
TETON 84, BONNERS FERRY 73: The Timberwolves got past the Badgers in the high-scoring opener.
Luke Thompson led Teton with 24 points and 13 rebounds and Jarom Heuseveldt had 13 points.
Ridge Williams led Bonners Ferry with 21 points and seven rebounds.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 59, PRIEST RIVER 42: The Vandals used a big first half to build a lead that Spartans couldn't overcome.
DJ Green led the Vandals with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Trentyn Kreager led Priest River with 14 points and six rebounds.