It's been a while but the Marsh Valley boys basketball team cashed in Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles held off newcomer McCall-Donnelly 58-51 in the State 3A championship game at the Ford Idaho Center.
It's Marsh Valley's first state championshipsince 1988.
Marsh Valley put it away wheen Bracken Howell made two free throws late.
Cody Hansen led Marsh Valley with 14 points and six rebounds and Howell had 12 points and four rebounds.
McCall-Donnelly, in its return to the 3A ranks, got 21 points from DJ Green.
KIMBERLY 52, FRUITLAND 50, 2 OT: The Bulldogs won a marathon for the state consolation championship over the Grizzlies.
Fruitland (17-8) ended up playing three overtimes at state.
Kimberly rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Dylon Watson led Fruitland with 19 points and Hyrum Lindsey had 17 to go with seven rebounds.