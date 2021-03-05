After a heartbreaking loss the night before, the Fruitland boys basketball team found a way to bounce back Friday at the State 3A tournament.
The Grizzlies cruised to an 82-58 win over the Priest River Spartans at Columbia High School.
Fruitland (17-7) plays Kimberly for a trophy at 10 this morning.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitlnd with 20 points and nine rebounds, Nolan Bower had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Dylon Watson added 13 points.
The Grizzlies fell to Snake River 86-76 in overtime on Thursday.
• In the semifinals, McCall-Donnelly topped Snake River 60-51 and Marsh Valley got past Teton 56-47.
McCall-Donnelly, in its first year back in 3A, will take on Marsh Valley at the Ford Idaho Center at 2 this afternoon.
DJ Green led McCall-Donnelly with 33 points.