TODAY
At Columbia High
Game 1: Kimberly (12-10) vs. Marsh Valley (19-5), noon
Game 2: Teton (18-4) vs. Bonners Ferry (12-8), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Fruitland (16-6) vs. Snake River, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Priest River (14-7) vs. McCall-Donnelly (9-2), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 11-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Nathan Williams, first year
Players to watch: Ridge Williams, so.; Blake Rice, so.; Braeden Blackmore, so.
Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District I runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ... Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Lead by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 16-6
State seed: District 3 champ
Coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, third season
Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, sr.; G Dylan Watson, sr.; F Nolan Bower, jr.
Notes: At state for the 17th time in 19 years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 in a row, all against conference opponents. … Started 5-6, with four of those six losses coming to 5A or 4A schools. … Lindsey, a reigning first-team all-state pick, leads the team in points (20.3 ppg), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.6). … Watson (12.0 ppg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) and Bower (9.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists) keep teams from focusing solely on Lindsey. .... Won a state trophy three years in a row, including third place last season. … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Reached the finals seven times in the past 13 years.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Daren Garey, seventh season
Players to watch: F Gatlin Bair, fr.; G Jackson Cummins, jr.; G Jaxon Bair, jr.
Notes: Bair led the team in scoring during district games. … Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fourth straight year, reaching the finals two of the past three years. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Won its last four games. … Defeated district tournament opponents by an average of 14.6 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, first season
Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.; G Karter Howell, jr.
Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley's only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 9-2
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Jason Tinney, ninth season
Players to watch: F Isaac Speirs, sr.; G DJ Green, jr.; G Ethan Tinney, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2011 and second time in 33 years. … No. 1 scoring defense in 3A at 38.9 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 15 due to a district coronavirus policy. … Only losses were to league rival and state qualifier Fruitland. … Played one nonconference game, a 52-44 win vs. Grangeville. … Green (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Speirs (12.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) tops the rebounding category. … Four players average six or more points per game. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season. … Never won a state title nor reached the finals.
PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS
Record: 14-8
State seed: District 1 champ
Coach: Kevin Wylie, sixth season
Players to watch: SG/SF Trentyn Kreager, jr; PG Travis Mathews, jr.; SG Blake Barrett, jr.; SG Jordan Nortz, jr.
Notes: First district title and first appearance at state since 2011. ... Went 1-1 against Bonners Ferry this season, won at Bonners Ferry 82-60 on Feb. 8, lost at home to Badgers 78-77 in OT on Feb. 20. ... Won its only state title in 2010. ... Won a consolation championship in 2011. ... PF Jace Yount injured in final regular season game. ... Averaging over 62.1 ppg while allowing 54.0 ppg. ... Kreager (18.2 ppg) tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the district title game win over the seven-time defending district champ Kellogg ... Nortz is a 3-point specialist who will pull up from anywhere inside half court. ... Barrett transferred from Washington’s Newport High. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-5
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season
Players to watch: G Mitch Lindsay, sr.; F Chandler Coombs, sr.; G Noah Watt, sr.
Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth-straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year's 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers' five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.
Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.