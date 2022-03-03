BOISE — Mere seconds into second-ranked Melba’s first-round game with Ambrose on Thursday, Braden Volkers knew his team was in for a fight.
“When I saw Joe (Reiber) drawing a double-team on our first possession, I knew we all had to step up if we were going to win,” Volkers said.
Volkers proved to be both a prophet and a star, scoring a season-high 24 points as Melba edged Ambrose 48-45 in the first round of the State 2A tournament at Capital High School.
Melba (22-2), the fourth-seeded team in the tournament, fell behind by 10 early in the first quarter as Ambrose got off to a hot start. The Archers (20-5) harassed Reiber, Melba’s leading scorer this season averaging 19.9 points per game, forcing the Mustangs to look elsewhere for offensive production.
“Sometimes you need players to step up in a tournament like this,” Melba coach Spencer Trappett said. “And Braden stepped up for us in a big way. And he wasn’t the only one.”
With Reiber held in check and starter Cache Beus, who also averages a double-double every game, locked down, Trappett turned to Tucker Lowber.
Lowber sparked the Mustangs off the bench with 14 points, finishing as the team’s second leading scorer. He hit a pair of key 3-pointers and made all four of his free throw attempts.
“We were struggling early to find points, and Tucker came through in a big way for us,” Trappett said.
After Ambrose built a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, Melba battled back, taking its first lead of the game on a Lowber 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the half.
Clinging to a one-point halftime lead, Melba exchanged baskets with Ambrose in the see-saw affair for most of the third quarter. Then Lowber’s second 3-pointer gave the Mustangs a 38-35 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Melba extended its lead to eight with a short jumper by Reiber and a 3-pointer by Volkers to start the fourth quarter.
Ambrose never got any closer than three points, missing a shot at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game to overtime.
“We’ve seen Melba a lot this year and this was another tight game,” Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman said. “I’m disappointed for the boys, especially the seniors, who made it to the state finals the past two years. It’s disappointing for them to not have a chance at playing for the title on Saturday, but I’m proud of how they battled and never quit.”
Ambrose was led by Lincoln Mathis with 11 points and Hudson Hughes with 10. Johnny Sugarman added nine points and eight rebounds.
Reiber, who was held to five points, still pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, while Beus grabbed 11 boards.
Ambrose falls into the consolation bracket and will face Valley on Friday at noon at Capital High School.
Melba’s quest to win the state title will continue Friday with a 5 p.m. tilt against No. 1-ranked North Fremont, 53-44 winner over Valley.
“We’ve had so many good games this season with Ambrose that it’s a little disappointing we had to meet this early,” said Trappett, whose team won two out of three matchups with Ambrose including the district championship game. “But now we move on to the next challenge, and it should be a good one.”