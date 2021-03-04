EAGLE — Squaring off with No. 2-ranked St. Maries in the first round of the State 2A boys basketball tournament Thursday afternoon, Melba needed everything to go its way and then some.
But it didn’t take long into the Mustangs’ 63-52 loss to realize they weren’t going to get what they needed.
With leading scorer Joe Reiber getting into foul trouble early, Melba had to fight just to stay close early.
“Joe’s our leading scorer and he really gets the team going,” Melba coach Spencer Trappett said. “So, not having him early in the game was huge.”
For St. Maries, that was all part of the game plan.
“Both (Rieber) and (Henry Clark) are big guys who make that team go,” St. Maries coach Bryan Chase said. “So, we wanted to go right after them and see if we could get one or both in foul trouble because we thought that would make a difference.”
The tactic paid off big time for the Lumberjacks, who will face top-ranked and undefeated North Freemont in the semifinals Friday. The game is a rematch of the 2019 title game, which North Freemont won in overtime.
St. Maries (21-1), in search of its first state title since 1960, outrebounded Melba 42-28 as well as owning every other facet of the game on the Lumberjacks’ way to a fifth straight double-digit victory. St. Maries has only had four games within a 10-point margin of victory this season.
Melba (17-5) looked up for the task early, leading almost the entire first quarter behind some sharp shooting by Clark.
Clark hit a 3-pointer and a layup on consecutive possessions to give the Mustangs an 11-6 lead with 3:10 remaining in the quarter.
But St. Maries closed on an 8-2 run, taking a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Then St. Maries’ height and depth advantage — combined with Reiber’s foul trouble — began to wear down the Mustangs.
With the score tied at 20-all midway through the second quarter, St. Maries finished the period on a 14-2 run. Greyson Sanders hit a buzzer beater from the left corner of the baseline to give the Lumberjacks a 34-22 halftime lead.
“That one quarter in a situation like this, it kills you,” Trappett said. “You’ve got to maintain the scoring, and we just didn’t do that in the second quarter.”
St. Maries also outrebounded Melba by 10 in the fateful second quarter, twice getting three shots on a possession before making a basket.
“We got outrebounded in that second quarter,” said Melba senior Josh Leavitt, who led the Mustangs with 16 points. “All year we’ve been a good rebounding team. But getting outrebounded during that stretch really deflated us.”
Reiber didn’t score his first points until the third quarter when he started to cause the type of problems St. Maries was concerned with. But by then it was a hill too big to climb for the Mustangs.
The Lumberjacks started the third quarter fast, extending their lead to 40-24 midway through the period.
Melba whittled the deficit down to 10 right near the end of the quarter, before watching its hard work undone by a 9-2 St. Maries run to start the final stanza.
The Mustangs were also led on offense by Braden Volkers with 13 points and Clark with eight. Reiber finished with six.
Tristan Gentry paced St. Maries with a game-high 20 points and team-high nine rebounds, while Randie Becktel added 11 points.
Melba falls into the consolation bracket and will face West Side, which fell 53-44 to North Freemont earlier Thursday.
AMBROSE 56, BEAR LAKE 44: The Archers took advantage of 3-point shooting to knock off the Bears.
The Archers (20-2) made 13 of 31 attempts from long range to get past Bear Lake.
Johnny Sugarman made 7 of 12 from 3-point range, finishing with 23 points. Hudson Hughes made 4 of 12 from 3-point range, finishing with 17 points.
Brady Shaul led Bear Lake with 19 points.
Ambrose led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.
NORTH FREMONT 53, WEST SIDE 44: The defending state champs used a big fourth quarter to get past the Pirates.
Jordan Lenz led North Fremont with 24 points and five rebounds.
Bryler Shurtliff led West Side with 27 points and five rebounds.
WENDELL 29, NEW PLYMOUTH 27: A game-tying shot skipped off the rim for the Pilgrims as the horn sounded in their low-scoring state opener.
New Plymouth called its final timeout with 22 seconds remaining, but the Pilgrims had to wait to the final ticks to get a shot.
Casey Arritola led New Plymouth (17-9) with six points and eight rebounds.
Zane Kelsey led Wendell with 11 points.
Wendell outscored New Plymouth 11-2 in the final quarter.