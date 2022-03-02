Today
At Capital HS, Boise
Game 1: North Fremont (20-2) vs. No. 8 Valley (16-7), noon
Game 2: No. 4 Melba (21-2) vs. No. 5 Ambrose (20-4), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 St. Maries (18-3) vs. No. 6 Firth (16-9), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 West Side (18-8) vs. No. 7 Bear Lake (12-12), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Capital HS, Boise
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Capital HS, Boise
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:40 p.m.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #5; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Ken Sugarman, 4th season
Players to watch: PG Johnny Sugarman, sr.; G Hudson Hughes, sr.; G Tyson Hughes, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Fell short of winning the state title in its first year at 2A last season when a Johnny Sugarman layup in the closing seconds didn’t fall, giving St. Maries a 51-50 win. … Hudson Hughes leads Ambrose with 16.3 points per game, while Johnny Sugarman is averaging 15.2 points per game. … At state for the ninth straight year. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Top-scoring team in 2A (65.5 ppg). … Won two state titles (2020, 2016), both at the 1A Division I level.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 12-12
State seed: #7, District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 14th season
Players to watch: G Brady Shaul, jr.; G Tyler Beresford, jr.; G Bryson Crane, so.
Notes: Bears are making their fifth trip to state in the last six years. … In that stretch, they’ve captured four trophies, including back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. … Have won eight of its last nine, including back-to-back wins over West Side to win the district tournament. … Have not allowed more than 40 points in a win since mid-January. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
FIRTH COUGARS
Record: 16-9
State seed: #6; District 6 runner-up
Players to watch: G Austin Jacobsen, sr.; G/F Burton Park, jr; F Travis Hampton, jr; F Kyle Jacobsen, jr; PG Bridger Holley, sr.
Coach: Scott Adams, 16th season.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2017. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Adams has won seven state titles at Firth, tied for the most for any Idaho boys basketball coach in history. He returned to the team in 2019-20. … Handed No. 1 seed North Fremont one of its two losses. … Averages 48.9 points per game while giving up 44.6. … Style is based on defense, strong inside play and taking the 3-point shot when available. ... Kyle Jacobsen averages eight points and six rebounds, and Burton Park averages nine points, four rebounds and shoots 81% from the free-throw line. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2016 as part of a three-peat.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 21-2
State seed: #4; District 3 champ
Coach: Spencer Trappett, 4th season
Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, sr.; PG Braden Volkers, jr.; F Cache Beus, so.
Notes: At state for third straight season. … Lost in the consolation final last season. … Reiber leads the Mustangs in scoring with 19.9 points per game, but Beus is averaging a double-double with 10.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Volkers averages 12.7 points per game. … Won 12 straight games with its last loss coming against Ambrose, whom it has beaten twice since and will face again in the first round of the tournament. … Other loss was against Homedale, a 3A state qualifier. … No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 2011. … Reached the finals twice (2011, 1999). … Second-best offense in 2A (63.4 ppg).
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 20-2
State seed: #1; District 6 champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, fourth season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, sr.; G Max Palmer, sr.; F Hank Richardson, sr.
Notes: After two state titles, finished third last season … At state for the fifth straight year after only making the state tournament once before 2018 … No. 1 in the final state media poll … 4-2 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers and beat one 3A state qualifier twice … Won two state titles (2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020 ... Lenz, the state 2A player of the year each of the last two seasons, could be in line to make it three straight.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 18-3
State seed: #3; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, eighth season
Players to watch: P Tristan Gentry-Nelson, sr.; G Coleman Ross, sr.; G Greyson Sands, jr.; F Colby Renner, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Only losses this season were to defending 1A Division I state champ Lapwai (twice) and last year’s 2A state runner-up Ambrose. … Beat 2A state qualifier West Side at a tournament at Owyhee, before losing to Ambrose in the championship game. … Gentry-Nelson (14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals) hit the go-ahead free throw in last year’s state title game. Ross averages 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals, and Sands averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals. Renner (8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer to send last year’s semifinal into overtime. … Won its first state title since 1960 last year, and second overall. … Lumberjacks have been to state every year under Chase, reaching at least the semifinals every year.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 16-7
State seed: #8; District 4 champ
Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season
Players to watch: SG Jesus Hernandez, sr.; G Jadon Johnson, sr.; PG Kyle Christensen, jr.
Notes: Valley entered the Canyon Conference district tournament as the lowest seed but managed to triumph over Wendell and Declo to claim the district title. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2019. … Valley has only played in two state championship games, the first in 1990 when they were defeated by Ririe 64-50, and the second in 2001 when they claimed their only state title for boys basketball.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 18-8
State seed: #2; Play-in game winner
Coach: Tyler Brown, 16th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, sr.; G Blaize Brown, sr.; G Ryker Love, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state for the Pirates. … Runner-up in 2020 before going two-and-out in 2021. … Dropped a pair of two-point decisions to first-round opponent, Bear Lake, in district tournament before advancing to play-in game and winning that. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Hasn’t won two straight since early February. … Won two state titles (1978, 1979).