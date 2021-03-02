TODAY
At Eagle High
Game 1: North Fremont (20-0) vs. West Side (20-6), noon
Game 2: St. Maries (20-1) vs. Melba (19-4), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Bear Lake (16-9) vs. Ambrose (19-2), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Wendell (16-7) vs. New Plymouth (17-8), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Ken Sugarman, third season
Players to watch: F Hudson Hughes, jr.; G Ben Blythe, sr.; G Johnny Sugarman, jr.
Notes: Won the 1A Division I state title last season before moving up to 2A this year. … Won 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title and had a 11-game winning streak before falling to Melba in the district title game. … Graduated 1A WIC Player of the Year Paul Yenor from last year’s team, but returned four other starters. … Hughes (17.6 ppg) leads in scoring, while Blythe is averaging 15.2. … Johnny Sugarman (11.3 ppg) overcame a broken hand early in the season and has seen his scoring numbers improve toward the end of the year. … At state for the eighth straight year. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 16-9
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 13th season
Players to watch: G/F Owen Teuscher, sr.; G Brady Shaul, so.; F Matthew Hammond, sr.
Notes: The Bears return to state after a one-year absence. ... Won the consolation championship in their last appearance in 2019. ... Three-time state champion, including a recent back-to-back run with titles in 2017 and 2018. ... Beat top seed West Side twice in two days to avenge an earlier district tournament loss to the Pirates and take the District V championship. ... That was part of a stretch in which they won 10 of 11 games to close the season. ... Teuscher is 6-foot-5 and can play inside and out. ... He was averaging 12.8 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Shaul has been steady in his first year as point guard and hit a game-winning, buzzer-beater against West Side in the district tournament.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Spencer Trappett, third season
Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, jr.; G Braden Volkers, so.; G/F Cache Beus, fr.
Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Reiber is the Mustangs’ leading scorer (16.7 ppg). He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists. … Beus is the leading rebounder, averaging 11.3 per game during his freshman season. Beus is also averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals per game. … Won its only state title and played in its last championship game in 2011. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or a state trophy since 2011. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jeff Lavender, fourth season
Players to watch: C Matt Hall, sr.; G Tony Ray, sr.; G Casey Arritola, jr.
Notes: At state for second straight year. … Lost to Cole Valley Christian in the first round of the District III tournament, but responded with three straight wins, including one against Firth in the state play-in game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach for College of Idaho. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2013, when it finished second. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 20-0
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, third season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, jr., G Luke Hill, sr., G Max Palmer, jr.
Notes: The Huskies are going for a threepeat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 20-1
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, seventh season.
Players to watch: G Eli Gibson, sr.; G Bret Stancil, sr.; F Tristan Gentry, jr.; G Greyson Sands, so.
Notes: At state for the seventh straight season, with four trophies from their last six trips …Lost to North Fremont in overtime in the 2019 title game. Gibson is the lone remaining Lumberjack who played in that game … Lone loss this season was by nine points at Lapwai, last year’s 1A Division I champ. … Won its only state title in 1960. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
WENDELL TROJANS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: AJ Kelsey, fourth season
Players to watch: G Zade Swainston, jr.; F Isaac Slade, sr.; F Joe DeMasters, sr.; F Zane Kelsey, sr.
Notes: Beat top-seeded Valley twice in the district tournament to earn a spot at state. … Won six games by more than 20 points. … Won three state titles (1958, 1970, 2004). … Is 3-0 in state championship games. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2016, when it finished third.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 20-6
State seed: District V runner-up
Coach: Tyler Brown, 15th season
Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, jr.; G Blaize Brown, jr.; G Ryan Lemmon, sr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year's title game 42-37 to North Fremont. ... Lost point guard Ryan Beckstead and first-team all-state post Isaac Frankman from that team. ... The Pirates will get a rematch with North Fremont, the No. 1 team in 2A, in the first round this year ... Ranked No. 4 in the final media poll. ... Third straight state tournament appearance. ... Two state titles in school history (1978, 1979). ... Of the Pirates' six losses this year, three were to District V rival Bear Lake, one was to 3A state qualifier Marsh Valley and two were to Wyoming teams. ... Shurtliff was first-team all-state selection in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kicker) for West Side's state title-winning football team in the fall. ... The lanky junior is one of East Idaho’s best scorers. ... Brown was the quarterback for the football team.