BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 22-2
State seed: #2; District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 15th season
Players to watch: Not available
Notes: Back-to-back defending consolation champ. … At state for the sixth time in seven years. … No. 2 in final state media poll. … Toughest defense in 2A (42.0 ppg). … Won 13 in a row. … Faced one 2A state qualifier, West Side, and went 4-0. … Split two matchups with Sugar-Salem, 3A’s No. 1 seed. … Will face that district rival for the fifth time to open state. … Won three state titles (2018, 2017, 1996). … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2018.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 19-5
State seed: #3; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Dan Waldeck, second season
Players to watch: G Max Meyers, sr.; G/F Eli Kingery, jr.
Notes: Cole Valley is at state for the first time since 2020. … Chargers lost 56-52 to Melba in district title game, with the four-point loss being the closest anyone has been to the unbeaten Mustangs this season. … Three of Cole Valley’s five losses have been to Melba. … Cole Valley has won three state titles (2012, 2004, 2002). … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 13-9
State seed: #8; District 4 champ
Coach: Jacoby Fox, seventh season
Players to watch: G Bryson Allen, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2019. … Last won a state tournament game and trophy in 2018, when it finished third. … Won 8 of its last 11 games. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Did not play a 2A state qualifier this year. … Won two state titles (2003, 1998). … Last reached the finals in 2014.
KELLOGG WILDCATS
Record: 18-7
State seed: #6; Play-in winner
Coach: Mike Martin, third season
Players to watch: G Riply Luna, sr.; G Kolby Luna, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2020 after dropping down from 3A … The Luna twins, Riply (19.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals) and Kolby (16.3 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), are heading to the University of Miami to play football. … Unranked in final media poll. … Won four state titles (1965, 1959, 1956, 1955). … Last reached the finals in 1981. … Lost won a trophy in 2017, when it finished third.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 23-0
State seed: #1; District 3 champ
Coach: Spencer Trappett, fifth season
Players to watch: PG Braden Volkers, sr.; G/F Cutter Beus, jr.; G Tucker Lowber, jr.
Notes: Defending state champions. … Unanimous No. 1 team in state media poll all season. … Melba has won 38 straight games dating back to last season, with its last loss coming Jan. 13, 2022 against Ambrose. … Mustangs are scoring 69.3 points per game, which leads the 2A this season. … Volkers, Beus and Lowber are all averaging 13 or more points per game, with Volkers leading the team with 16.0 points per game. … Melba’s girls basketball team completed an undefeated state title season two weeks ago. … Won two state titles (2022, 2011).
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #5; District 6 champ
Coach: Jordan Hamilton, fourth season
Players to watch: F Houston Brown, sr.; G Ethan Brown, sr.; G Sterling Bybee, sr.
Notes: The Bulldogs took down perennial 2A power North Fremont to win the district tournament. ... They enter the state tournament on an eighth-game win streak. ... The Bulldogs return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. ... Fourth-highest scoring offense in 2A (59.5 ppg). ... The 6-foot-6 Brown averages a double-double and scored 21 points in the district title game win over North Fremont. ... The Bulldogs won their only state title in 1990 and last reached the finals in 2018.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 17-5
State seed: #4; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, ninth season
Players to watch: G Greyson Sands, sr.; G Dillon Holder, sr.; P Tyler Renner, sr.; P Tristun Hill, sr.; P Wyatt Holmes, jr.
Notes: At state for the ninth straight season, and has reached the semifinals all nine years … Won second state title (and first since 1960) in 2021, and was runner-up last year and in 2019 … Sands (16.1 ppg, 3.3 assists), the lone returning starter, has assumed a bigger role this year … Holder (8.9 ppg) hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a feed from Sands to give the Lumberjacks the district title. … Renner (8.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds), Wyatt Holmes (6.4 ppg, 4.9 rebounds) and sophomore Landen Holmes are cousins of Lake City star Blake Buchanan. … Hill averages 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. … Ranked fifth in final media poll.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 13-13
State seed: #7; District 5 runner-up
Coach: Tyler Brown, 17th season
Players to watch: Not available
Notes: At state for fifth straight year. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 1-5 vs. 2A state qualifiers. … Went 0-4 vs. Bear Lake, and will face its district rival for the fifth time in the first round. … Last won a trophy in 2020, when it finished second. … Won its only state titles in 1979 and ‘78.