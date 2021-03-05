EAGLE — While there was plenty of drama in the first semifinal of the State 2A boys state tournament Friday, the third-ranked Ambrose Archers needed less than a quarter to drain all of the drama out of theirs.
And that was all right with them.
Hudson Hughes hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start the game for Ambrose and the Archers never looked back, cruising into the finals with a 77-35 victory over the Wendell Trojans.
Ambrose (21-2), winners of last year’s 1A-I title, will face No. 2 St. Maries (22-1) in the championship game Saturday morning at the Idaho Center. Tip is at 11:30.
“We’ve been shooting the ball better and better as the season has gone along,” Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman said. “Over the past three weeks, we’ve been peaking at the right time .... The kids are having fun and excited about a competitive game in the championship at the Idaho Center.”
St. Maries advanced to the championship game by toppling top-ranked North Freemont with a 30-foot buzzer beater by reserve Colby Renner in the other semifinal. The Lumberjacks are in search of their first title since 1960.
The Archers will be looking for a similar fast start against St. Maries.
“After the first few shots went in, we got hyped,” said Hughes, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “And the more that went in, the more hyped we got. It’s what we hope to do every game.”
In Ambrose’s opening half against Wendell, the Archers made 38% of their 3-point attempts, including four in the first quarter.
“The kids are super unselfish,” Sugarman said. “They share the ball with each other and don’t really care who gets all the points. And when a kid gets hot, they just try to feed that person, which was what happened tonight.”
Wendell tried to claw its way back into the game, pulling within 18-10 in the final minute of the opening quarter.
But Ambrose was just getting warmed up.
Keyed by a pair of 3-pointers by Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose responded with an 18-3 run that stretched deep into the second quarter.
Staked to a 38-17 halftime lead, Ambrose continued its domination in the third quarter. This time, it was Ben Blythe’s turn as he scored eight points in a 15-0 run to start the period.
“Momentum is a big part of our game,” Ambrose junior Johnny Sugarman said. “When one goes in, we all start feeling it and just want to keep going. When we keep the pressure on like we did tonight, everything just builds on that.”
Josh Johnson, who finished with six steals and five assists, was a disruptive force on defense for the Archers, keeping Wendell from establishing any offensive rhythm with his frenetic play.
“He’s got courage like no other,” Ken Sugarman said as he pounded his chest. “He’s not afraid to take a charge or dive on the floor after the ball. And the rest of the team just feeds off seeing him sacrifice himself like he does.”
Sugarman emptied his bench for the final quarter with his reserves outscoring Wendell 18-7 as well.
Ambrose shot the ball better in the second half, hitting 71 percent from 3-point range, and finished the game shooting 48 percent. Overall, Ambrose shot 54% from the floor, compared to 41% for Wendell.
Blythe added 21 points and Johnny Sugarman chipped in 12 to help lead Ambrose offensively.
Wendell was led by Zane Kelsey with eight points and Bode French with six.
ST. MARIES 45, NORTH FREMONT 43: Renner hit his winning 3-pointer with .06 seconds remaining as the Lumberjacks stunned the three-time defending state champs.
The Lumberjacks handed No. 1-ranked North Fremont (21-1) its first loss of the year and kept it from attempting a fourpeat.
Eli Gibson led St. Maries (22-1) with 16 points.
MELBA 66, WEST SIDE 59: The Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter to advance to the state consolation championship.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 17 points, Josh Leavitt had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and Cache Beus had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.
BEAR LAKE 30, NEW PLYMOUTH 25: The Bears topped the offensively challenged Pilgrims in the loser-out game.