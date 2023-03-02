Braden Volkers scored 22 points and Tucker Lowber added 21 as the Melba boys basketball team kicked off their defense of their state title with a 78-46 win against Declo Thursday in the opening round of the 2A State Tournament.
Melba (24-0) will face St. Maries at 7 p.m. today at Capital High in a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by the Mustangs, 59-50.
Melba took a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and extended that to 38-17 by halftime.
Cache Beus finished with nine points and led Melba with 10 rebounds. Cutter Beus and Kaden Dayley both scored eight.
KELLOGG 56, COLE VALLEY 48: Cole Valley led 36-33 entering the fourth quarter, but Kellogg scored 23 points in the final frame to move on to the semifinals.
Cole Valley (19-6) will face West Side in a consolation bracket at noon today at Capital High.
Ben Beglinger led the Chargers with 14 points, while Eli Kingery scored 13 and Max Myers had 10.
1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT
GRACE 65, VICTORY CHARTER 50: Noah Palomares scored 19 points, but it was not enough to lift Victory Charter to its first state playoff win.
The Vipers (20-5) will try again today in a consolation semifinal against Potlatch.
Muluken Knudsen scored 14 in the loss.
LAPWAI 81, LIBERTY CHARTER 51: Liberty Charter fell behind big in the second quarter, where Lapwai used a 24-8 advantage to extend its halftime lead to 41-22.
Luke Thomas led the Patriots (18-7) with 17 points in the loss, while Stephen Roskam scored 12 and Luke Starner had 11.
Liberty Charter will face Carey in a consolation semifinal game today.