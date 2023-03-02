Support Local Journalism


Braden Volkers scored 22 points and Tucker Lowber added 21 as the Melba boys basketball team kicked off their defense of their state title with a 78-46 win against Declo Thursday in the opening round of the 2A State Tournament.

Melba (24-0) will face St. Maries at 7 p.m. today at Capital High in a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by the Mustangs, 59-50.

