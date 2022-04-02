Note: All-conference teams are chosen by the league’s coaches and not the Idaho Press.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Donovan Jones, sr., Eagle
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Payne, sr., Owyhee
Coach of the Year: Cody Pickett, Eagle
First Team
Liam Campbell, so., Owyhee; Jack Payne, sr., Owyhee; Nate Ojukwu, jr., Mountain View; Tyler Shipp, sr., Centennial; Weston Johnson, sr., Centennial
Second Team
Gage Jones, sr., Eagle; Landon White, jr., Eagle; Ethan Pierce, sr., Meridian; Austin Ramos, sr., Meridian; Gavin Gordon, sr., Kuna
Honorable Mention
Wade Zenner, sr., Timberline; Davis Thacker, sr., Meridian; Bayler Perrin, sr., Mountain View; Tegan Sweaney, jr., Rocky Mountain; Sean Murphy, sr., Skyview; Jude Porter, jr., Boise; Eloy Chapparo, jr., Skyview; AJ LeBeau, jr., Timberline; Lance Anderson, jr., Borah; Kyle Schabot, sr., Centennial; Aidan Bolt, sr., Borah; Nate Cherry, sr., Capital; Kaden Christensen, sr., Centennial; Drew Sauer, sr., Rocky Mountain; Jakob Thompson, jr., Boise; Ryan Willoughby, jr., Borah; Preston Sherburne, jr., Owyhee.
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Tyler Medaris, Middleton
Coach of the Year: Rick Tiggs, Caldwell
First Team
Blake Hawthorne, sr., Bishop Kelly; Jacob Martinez, sr., Vallivue; Jack Keller, jr., Columbia; Talmage Stucki, jr., Middleton; Tommy Hunter, sr., Bishop Kelly
Second Team
Isaac Mercer, sr., Ridgevue; Caden Young, sr., Emmett; Aidan McGarvin, sr., Bishop Kelly; Gabe Navarro, jr., Nampa; Andrew Solorio, sr., Caldwell
Honorable Mention
Owen Graviet, sr., Middleton; Cameron Morales, sr., Caldwell; Jakin Calhoun, sr., Vallivue; Walker Peterson, sr., Nampa; Michael Day, jr., Middleton; Javonte Boles, fr., Ridgevue; Tanner Wilkerson, sr., Emmett
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY CONFERNECE
Player of the Year: DJ Green, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Coach of the Year: Jason Tinney, McCall-Donnelly
First Team
Jaxon Dines, jr, Homedale; Ethan Tinney, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Mason Strong, jr., Homedale; Nolan Bower, sr., Fruitland; Brett Spencer, sr., Weiser
Second Team
Jaydin Morin-Bishop, jr., Payette; Jacob Hamann, sr., Fruitland; Carter Johnson, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Hayden Kincheloe, sr., Homedale; Payton Johnson, so., Parma
Honorable Mention
Cace Lewis, sr., Payette; Luke Barinaga, jr., Fruitland; Tyler Capps, jr., Fruitland; Marce Flores, sr., Parma; Zander Allen, sr., Payette
2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Co-Players of the Year: Joe Reiber, sr., Melba; Johnny Sugarman, sr, Ambrose
Coach of the Year: Spencer Trappett, Melba
First Team
Hudson Hughes, sr., Ambrose; Cache Beus, so., Melba; David Howlett, sr., Cole Valley; Carson Atwood, sr., Nampa Christian; Braden Volkers, jr., Melba
Second Team
Casey Arritola, sr., New Plymouth; Caden Yett, sr., Nampa Christian; Ty Hughes, so., Ambrose; Noel Quebrado, sr., Marsing; Max Myers, jr., Cole Valley
Honorable Mention
Ashton Hall, sr., New Plymouth; Dillon Stosich, sr., Melba; Connor Hawken, jr., New Plymouth; Dominick Enrico, sr., Marsing; Eli Kingery, so., Cole Valley; Hayden Pinkston, sr., Vision Charter; Logan Clark, sr., Compass
1A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Dallin Criddle, sr., Liberty Charter School
Coach of the Year: Arron Hall, Rimrock
First Team
Noah Palomares, so., Victory Charter; Gus Black, sr., Rimrock; Pedro Varela, sr., Rimrock; Max Wheeler, jr., North Star Charter; Jason Koval, so., Riverstone International; Alex Martinez, sr., Rimrock; Jasper Luce, sr., Victory Charter School
Second Team
McKinnon Dodge, sr., Liberty Charter; Carson Cole, sr., Victory Charter; Aden Aquiso, jr., Rimrock; Luke Thomas, so., Liberty Charter; Braedon Cornwall, jr., Centennial Baptist; Benny Guevara, fr., Notus
Honorable Mention
Jack Meyers, jr., Rimrock; Jon Brunko, sr., Greenleaf Friends; Ian Stockett, jr., Victory Charter; Tristan Aspiazu, jr. Notus; Clayton Holloway, sr., Centennial Baptist; Connor Rapacon, sr., Idaho City