Judging by first-day play, no 1A Division I team is going to come within eyesight of undefeated Lapwai.
Lapwai (25-0) may be the best team in the state in any classification.
The Wildcats cruised past Lighthouse Christian 83-39 in a state opener at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Lapwai scored 24 points, 27 and 20 in the first three quarters. The Wildcats’ longest run was 20-2.
Kase Wynott led Lapwai with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists; Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had 21 points and four assists; and Titus Yearout added 13 points and eight assists.
KAMIAH 41, LIBERTY CHARTER 23: The Kubs controlled the Patriots defensively in the state opener.
Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 14 points and six rebounds.
Lukas Krogh led Kamiah with 14 points.
LOGOS 37, OAKLEY 35: The Knights held off the Hornets in a state opener.
It’s going to take more than 37 points for Logos to hang with undefeated Lapwai, though.
Roman Nuttbrock led Logos with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Payton Beck led Oakland with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
GRACE 61, RIMROCK 35: The Grizzlies outscored the Raiders 20-1 in the decisive second quarter of a state opener.
Ty Gilbert led Grace with 16 points.
Pedro Varela led Rimrock with 10 points.
1A DIVISION II
CAMAS COUNTY 68, CASCADE 52: The Mushers jumped all over the Ramblers in the first half of their state opener at Caldwell High School.
The Mushers opened a 34-23 lead by halftime.
Breken Clarke led Camas County with 22 points and Tristin Smith had 16.
Cole Olson led Cascade with 29 points.
COUNCIL 58, NORTH GEM 33: The Lumberjacks got out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter in the state opener.
Thatcher McLinn and Porter McLinn each scored 20 points to lead Council.
Bridger Hatch led North Gem with 10 points.
ROCKLAND 55, KENDRICK 40: The Bulldogs pulled away from the Tigers in a state opener.
Teague Matthews led Rockland with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Jagger Hewett led Kendrick with 18 points.
