The unbeaten season continued Friday for the Riverstone boys basketball team.
The Otters needed a second-half rally to knock off defending State 1A Division I champion Lakeside 63-53 at Vallivue High School.
Now the Otters will meet Lapwai (19-4) in the state final this afternoon at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 2.
Lakeside (15-5) led 27-21 at halftime. But Riverstone (15-0) began its comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 17-14.
Riverstone poured it on in the fourth, outscoring Lakeside 25-12 and opening a 61-50 lead late.
Charlie DeBoer led Riverside with 21 points and six rebounds including three 3-pointers. Nick Liebich was a workhorse, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Kenyon Spotted Horse led Lakeside with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
PRAIRIE 59, OAKLEY 38: The Pirates handled the Hornets in a loser-out game.
Zach Rambo led Prairie with 24 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 53, VICTORY CHARTER 40: The Patriots outscored the Vipers 30-19 in the loser-out game.
Connor Gardner led Liberty Charter with 26 points and six rebounds.
Noah Palomares led Victory Charter with 20 points and seven rebounds.
1A DIVISION II
Garden Valley moved closer to a state championship Thursday.
The Wolverines used a hot start and finish to knock off Rockland 64-50.
Garden Valley (23-1) will square off against Dietrich (20-5) in the title game this morning at 11:30 at the Ford Idaho Center.
Covy Kelly led Garden Valley with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Josh Gillespie had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Braden Permann led Rockland with 23 points.
CAREY 68, CLARK FORK 31: The Panthers cruised past the Wampus Cats in the loser-out game.
Hunter Smith led Carey with 31 points.
NORTH GEM 64, TIMBERLINE 34: The Cowboys galloped past the Spartans in a loser-out game.
James Bodily led North Gem with 25 points and Logan Corta added 18.