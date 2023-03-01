CASCADE RAMBLERS
Record: 16-7
State seed: #6; District 3 champ
Coach: Josh Hurley, second season
Players to watch: PG/SG Tyler Thurston, jr.; G Cole Olson, so.; F/C Sam Huckaby, jr.
Notes: Back-to-back trips to state. … Went two-and-out last year. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won eight in a row. … 1-2 vs. against the only 1A Division II state qualifier it faced, Council. … Three players average 10 or more points per game, including Thurston (18.4 ppg, 4.3 assists, 2.9 steals), Olson (14.6 ppg, 2.6 assists) and Huckaby (10.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds). … Never won a state title. … Reached the finals twice (2020, 1991).
CLARK FORK WAMPUS CATS
Record: 13-8
State seed: #8; District 1 champ
Coach: Heath Beason, fifth season
Players to watch: G Cole Sanroman, jr.; F Nathan Shelton, sr.; F Ethan Howard, jr.
Notes: First trip to state since 2021, and second since 2008. Went 0-2 in ‘21. … Won districts last year, but lost in state play-in. … Sanroman averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals. … Shelton averages 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Howard averages 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds. … Unranked in final media poll … Never won a state title. … Played in two state championship games (1974, 1970).
COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS
Record: 18-5
State seed: #5; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Clay Hollon, third season
Players to watch: P Wyatt Vining, sr.; PG Porter McLinn, sr.; G Josh Gipe, sr.
Notes: Took third at state last year. … Second straight trip to state. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 2-3 vs. 1A Division II state qualifiers. … Won 13 of its last 14 games. … Lone loss was an upset to Cascade in district semifinals. Council won its next three games by an average of 34 points. … Lost to first-round opponent Watersprings 52-43 in December. … Vining made the 1A Division II All-Idaho second team last year. … Never won a state title. … Played in two championship games (2016, 2004).
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 17-3
State seed: #3; District 2 champ
Coach: Tim Silflow, fifth year
Players to watch: G Jagger Hewett, sr.; F Nathan Tweit, fr.; F Ty Koepp, jr.
Notes: The Tigers are coming off their second consecutive district title. ... Went 10-0 in their conference this season. ... Have lost only to larger-division opponents St. Maries and Potlatch. ... Kendrick has won six state titles in school history, but none in more than a generation, with the most recent coming in 1985. ... Went 1-2 at last year’s state tournament, falling in the consolation finals. … Last won a trophy (consolation) in 2017.
RICHFIELD TIGERS
Record: 21-4
State seed: #1; District 4 champ
Coach: Chris Taber, seventh season
Players to watch: G Jamen Fuchs, sr.; G Clay Kent, sr.; C Kobyn Benzeval, jr.; G Luke Dalton, sr.
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … No. 5 in final state media poll. … Started the season 12-0. … 1-1 vs. 1A Division II state qualifiers. … Won two overtime games facing elimination at district. … Never won a state title. … Reached its only championship game in 2000. … Last reached the semifinals in 2021.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 21-2
State seed: #2; District 5-6 champ
Coach: Shae Neal, fifth season
Players to watch: P Teague Matthews, jr.; G Brigham Permann, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for the third year in a row. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll and spent the entire season ranked No. 1. … Matthews is the reigning 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year. … Permann was a first-team All-Idaho pick last year. … Toughest defense in across all classifications (29.7 ppg). … 3-0 vs. 1A Division II state qualifiers. … Won its only state title last year and made its only other finals appearance in 2015.
TIMBERLINE SPARTANS
Record: 12-10
State seed: #7; District 2 runner-up
Coach: Jason Hunter, fourth season
Players to watch: Parker Brown, sr.; Gavin Christopherson, jr.; Logan Hunter, sr.
Notes: Upset Deary 49-47 at District 2 tournament, then beat St. John Bosco 64-54 in overtime in a winner-to-state game. ... The 64-point showing was the Spartans' highest-scoring one of the season. ... Seems to be peaking late, winning four of its last five games after an 8-9 start … Lone state title came in 1972. ... Went 48 years without qualifying for state again after that title, but has now done so four years running.
WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS
Record: 21-4
State seed: #4; District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Evan Bindenagel, first season
Players to watch: G Daniel Canfield, sr.; G Jackson Aldinger, sr.; G Jrew Plocher, sr.
Notes: Watersprings makes its first trip to the state tournament after defeating Mackay in the district second-place game. ... Warriors have been close to qualifying for state, winning a combined 39 games the previous two seasons. ... Canfield averages nearly 21 points and 7.5 rebounds, and Plocher averages nearly a double-double. ... The Warriors have outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.