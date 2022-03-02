Today
At Caldwell HS
Game 1: No. 1 Camas County (20-3) vs. No. 8 Cascade (14-9), noon
Game 2: No. 4 North Gem (17-5) vs. No. 5 Council (18-4), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Rockland (20-3) vs. No. 6 Kendrick (12-8), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Carey (19-6) vs. No. 7 Timberline-Weippe (13-10), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Caldwell HS
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), 5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 7 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday
At Caldwell HS
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 a.m.
CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #1; District 4 champ
Coach: Jamon Frostenson, ninth season
Players to watch: G Breken Clarke, sr.; F Dawson Kramer, sr.; G Tristen Smith, so.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2005. … Tied with Rockland for No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Defeated top seed Carey to claim district title. … Won a single state title in 1974. … Last time they played in a championship game was 1978. … Team averages 61.4 points per game, the most in 1A Division II. ... Only losses were to Victory Charter (twice) and Carey (once).
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 19-6
State seed: #2; District 4 runner-up
Coach: Richard Simpson, first season
Players to watch: Carsn Perkes, jr.; Connor Simpson, sr.; Chase Bennion, sr.
Notes: At state for the 17th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles, the first in 2011 and the second in 2015. … Has played in six championship games, the last in 2018. … Carsn Perkes leads the team with an average of 19 points per game and 10 rebounds.
CASCADE RAMBLERS
Record: 14-9
State seed: #8; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Josh Hurley, first season
Players to watch: PG Tyler Thurson, so.; G Cole Olson, fr.; F Samuel Huckaby, so.
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Young team with one senior, Gavin Nitzel (4.9 ppg), that plays significant minutes. … Thurston leads the team in points (18.2 ppg) and assists (3.3 per game). … Olson (10.8 ppg) and Huckaby (7.7 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) give the Ramblers other scoring options. … 0-4 vs. 1A Division II state qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Council. … Lost to Camas County, its first-round opponent, 64-35 in its first game of the season. … Never won a state title. … Played in two state championship games (2020, 1991).
COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS
Record: 18-4
State seed: #5; District 3 champ
Coach: Clay Hollon, second season
Players to watch: SF/SG Thatcher McLinn, sr.; G Porter McLinn, jr.; G/W Wyatt Vining, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2018, when it won the consolation trophy. … Enters on a 14-game winning streak. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … 15-0 vs. 1A Division II opponents. … 3-0 vs. the only 1A Division II state qualifier it faced, Cascade. … Third-toughest defense in 1A Division II (37.1 ppg). … Fourth-highest scoring offense in 1A Division II (58.0 ppg). … Swept regular-season conference and district titles in the Long Pin. … Thatcher McLinn is the only senior on the roster. … Never won a state title. … Played in two state championship games (2016, 2004).
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 12-8
State seed: #6; District 2 champ
Coach: Tim Silflow, fourth season
Players to watch: Jagger Hewett, jr.; Preston Boyer, sr.; Ty Koepp, soph; Dallas Morgan, soph.
Notes: This is the Tigers' first state appearance since 2017, when they beat Council in the consolation game. ... Were not ranked in the state media poll at all this season. ... Rode the momentum from winning the 1A Division II football state title with many of the same players. ... Entered the district tournament losing two in a row and four of six. ... Mainly played teams within the district, and split with Timberline. ... Koepp and Morgan have been the scoring leaders on a team that averages 44.5 points per game. ... Kendrick is 6-3 in state title games, with the last championship coming in 1985.
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Record: 17-5
State seed: #4; Play-in game winner
Coach: Tracey Corta, third season
Players to watch: G Bridger Hatch, sr.; G Chayce Low, sr.; F Ransom Cooper, sr.
Notes: Cowboys are making their third straight state tournament appearance. … Lost to Rockland in the district tournament title game before beating Watersprings in the play-in game, 44-43. … At one point this season, it won 9 of 10 games. … Guard Bridger Hatch has four football offers. … Meeting with Council is the program's first in more than a decade. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Won three state titles, the last in 1995.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ
Coach: Shae Neal, fifth season
Players to watch: G Teague Matthews, so.; G Bridger Permann, jr.; G JT Parish, jr.
Notes: Tied with Camas County for No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in the state across all classifications at 28.4 ppg. … With a young team, the Bulldogs are making their eighth appearance at state in nine seasons. … Won 13 of its last 14 games, including three double-digit wins in the district tournament, capped with a win over North Gem in the title game. … Sophomore Teague Matthews is starting his second year for Rockland, including last year, when the Bulldogs took third place at state. … Have not allowed 50 points or more all season. … Never won a state title and appeared in its only finals in 2015.
TIMBERLINE SPARTANS
Record: 13-10
State seed: #7; Play-in game winner
Coach: Jason Hunter, third season
Players to watch: Parker Brown, jr.; Logan Hunter, jr.; Gavin Christopherson, soph.
Notes: This is the third consecutive season the Spartans have made the state tournament after not making it since 1972. Last year, Timberline went 0-2. ... Was not ranked in the state media poll all season. ... Struggled to find their footing early, but has won seven of their past eight games, with the lone loss coming Feb. 19 at home against Deary. … Won three state titles, including two as the Weippe Gorillas in 1969 and ‘61. ... Brown and Hunter have shared the load most of the season. ... Low-scoring team, averaging 42.0 points and allowing 41.9, so the name of the game is defense.