CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 17-7
State seed: #5; District 4 champ
Coach: Dick Simpson, second season
Players to watch: G/F Carsn Perkes, sr.; PG Conner Simpson, sr.; F Owen Parke, jr.
Notes: At state for the 18th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification, after moving up from the 1A Division II classification. … Won 10 of its last 12 games. … 2-1 vs. 1A Division I state qualifiers. … Will face Castleford in the first round in a rematch of the district championship. … Perkes made the 1A Division II All-Idaho first team last year. Simpson was a second-team selection. … Won two state titles (2015, 2011). … Last made the finals and won a trophy in 2018.
CASTLEFORD WOLVES
Record: 16-5
State seed: #4; District 4 runner-up
Coach: A.W. Wells, fifth season
Players to watch: Santi Alvarado, sr; Ethan Roland, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2012. … No. 5 in final state media poll. … Won 12 of last 14 games. … Snake River Conference regular-season champ. … Moved up from 1A Division II this year. … Will face Carey in the first round in a rematch of the district championship. … Only played one 1A Division I state qualifier (Carey), going 1-1. … Won three state titles (2003, 1990, 1986). … Last reached the finals in 2010. … Last made the semifinals in 2012.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 20-4
State seed: #2; Play-in winner
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 16th season
Players to watch: G Ty Gilbert, sr.
Notes: Defending third-place finisher. … At state for fourth straight year. … No. 2 in final state media poll. … Won 13 of its last 14 games. … Did not face any 1A Division I state qualifiers, but went 2-2 vs. 2A state tournament teams. … Gilbert made the All-Idaho second team last year. … Won three state titles (2003, 1959, 1955). … Last made the finals in 2020.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 15-3
State seed: #3; District 1 champ
Coach: James Twoteeth, sixth season
Players to watch: G Vander Brown, sr.; G Tyson Charley, fr., G Liam Hendrickx, jr; G Brutis SiJohn, jr.
Notes: Won 1A Division II state title in 2020, the school’s second state title and its first since 1997, when Twoteeth was a player. … Placed third at the 2021 1A Division I state tournament, then lost in a state play-in game last year after winning the district title. … Brown (23.8 ppg, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals) is the lone player remaining from the 2020 state title team. He’s gotten scoring help from newcomers Charley (15.4 ppg) and Hendrickx (15.0 ppg). … Lost by 13 points at Lapwai in early January, the closest any 1A opponent has come against the Wildcats. … Ranked fourth in final media poll.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 24-0
State seed: #1; District 2 champ
Coach: Zachary Eastman, fourth season
Players to watch: G Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, sr.; F Ahlius Yearout, jr.; Kase Wynott, G, jr.
Notes: Unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the state media poll all season. … Highest-scoring team in all classifications (82.4 ppg). … Topped 100 points four times this season. … Won 60 straight games. Last loss was Feb. 5, 2021 to Genesee (60-55). … Won a total of 12 state championships, the second-most all-time behind Borah (13). ... Eastman is the seventh coach in school history to win at least one title. ... Beat 5A teams Lewiston and Post Falls this season. … Wynott paces the Wildcats in every statistical category. He averages a double-double of 35 points and 14 rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 18-6
State seed: #8; District 3 champ
Coach: Scott McConnell, second season
Players to watch: Luke Starner, jr.; Luke Thomas, jr. Kade Johnson, jr.
Notes: At state for 11th time in the past 12 seasons, but has never won a trophy at state. … Last made the semifinals in 2013. … Top six scorers on the team are all underclassmen. … Starner leads the Patriots with 13.8 points per game, while Thomas averages 11.2. … Unranked in final state media poll.
POTLATCH LOGGERS
Record: 18-7
State seed: #6; District 1-2 runner-up
Coach: Ryan Ball, seventh season
Players to watch: F Jaxon Vowels, jr.; G Everett Lovell soph.; G Jack Clark jr.
Notes: Finished winless two seasons ago. … Back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020. … Finished second eight times and has never won a title. … Beat Kamiah 49-46 in the district tournament second-place game for its first win against the Kubs all season. … Ball, a 1987 Potlatch grad, was runner-up four times as Kamiah’s coach (2000-16). … All five of its starters are underclassmen. … Won seven of its last 10 games, with the only losses coming to Kamiah and district champ Lapwai.
VICTORY CHARTER VIPERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #7, District 3 runner-up
Coach: David Weaver, first season
Players to watch: G Noah Palomares, jr.; G Cody Luce, so.; G Muluken Knudsen, sr.
Notes: At state for second time in school history after qualifying in 2021. … Prior to district championship loss to Liberty Charter, Vipers were on a 10-game winning streak. … Palomares leads the team with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Victory Charter’s only two losses against 1A Idaho opponents came against Liberty Charter. … Unranked in final state media poll.