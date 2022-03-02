Today
At Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Game 1: No. 1 Lapwai vs. No. 8 Lighthouse Christian, noon
Game 2: No. 4 Logos vs. No. 5 Oakley, 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Grace vs. No. 6 Rimrock, 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Kamiah vs. No. 7 Liberty Charter, 7 p.m.
Friday
At Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 18-5
State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 15th season
Players to watch: G Payson Andersen, sr.; G Ty Gilbert, jr.; F Dallon Draper, jr.
Notes: Grizzlies are playing at state for the third year in a row. … Finished second in 2020 after a loss to Ambrose. … Won 11 of its last 12, including two 20-point wins over Butte County to run away with the district tournament title. … Only five losses have come to teams in bigger classifications and out of state. … First time meeting Rimrock in head coach Rory Lloyd’s tenure. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won three state titles, the last in 2003.
KAMIAH KUBS
Record: 18-6
State seed: #2; District 2 runner-up
Coach: Aaron Skinner, 13th season
Players to watch: David Kludt, fr.; Brady Cox, jr.; Luke Krogh, sr.
Notes: First time at state since the 2019-20 season, when they lost in consolation final to Oakley. ... Finished No. 2 in the final state poll. … Before the district tourney final, the Kubs won nine consecutive games. ... Before the appearance in 2020, the previous time Kamiah went to the state tournament was in the 2012-13 season, when it lost 58-45 to Butte County in the title game. ... Kludt has carried the team most of the season, but the Kubs have solid complementary players. … Kamiah led the Whitepine League and was second in 1A Division I in scoring defense at 37.6 points per game allowed. ... Has been in the title game four times, losing all four.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 24-0
State seed: #1; District 2 champ
Coach: Zachary Eastman, third season
Players to watch: G Titus Yearout, sr.; G Kross Taylor, sr.; Kase Wynott, G, soph.; G Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, jr.
Notes: Unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the state media poll all season. … Yearout is committed to play for University of Idaho. … Highest-scoring team in all classifications (82.9 ppg). Next closest is Hillcrest (4A) at 66.5 ppg. … Topped 100 points four times this season. … Hasn't lost a game since Feb. 5, 2021, a 60-55 loss at Genesee. Has won 33 consecutive games. … Won a total of 11 state championships, tied for the second-most all time with Idaho Falls and Moscow. Borah has the most with 13. ... Eastman is the seventh coach in school history to win at least one title. ... Beat 5A teams Coeur d'Alene and Lewiston this season. Each were ranked in the state media poll at some point. Lewiston finished No. 5 before being eliminated.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 20-5
State seed: #7; District 3 champ
Coach: Scott McConnell, first season
Players to watch: W Dallin Criddle, sr.; W Luke Thomas, so.; P McKinnon Dodge, sr.
Notes: At state for the 10th time in the past 11 years, but only advanced past the first round in 2013. … Enters on a 12-game winning streak. … Criddle is averaging 20.0 points per game for the Patriots and leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game. … Thomas is averaging 8.0 points per game, while Dodge 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state tournament trophy.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS
Record: 13-10
State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up
Coach: Daequon Montreal, first season (replaced Mike Brown during season)
Players to watch: SG Clay Silva, sr.; PG Hayato Yamada, jr.; PF Aiden Finny, jr.; PF Jack DeJong, so
Notes: Lighthouse is making its first ever state appearance at the 1A Division I level. ... Went 26-0 and won a state championship in 2020 as a 1A Division II school. ... Head coach Daequon Montreal has been on the staff in an assistant capacity until now. ... Clay Silva is their top scorer, becoming the first ever Lion to make the roster for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games. ... Silva is also the lone senior on the team.
LOGOS KNIGHTS
Record: 16-7
State seed: #4; Play-in game winner
Coach: Joe Casebolt, first season
Players to watch: Will Casebolt, sr.; Roman Nuttbrock, sr.
Notes: First state appearance in second season in 1A Division I ... Spent a week in the state media poll, but enters unranked and receiving votes. ... Last appearance in state tourney was in 2019 in 1A Division II, where they lost to Garden Valley in the third-place game. ... Casebolt and Nuttbrock have been a lethal combination most of the season. Casebolt had 31 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left Saturday as the Knights beat Lakeside. In the previous game, Nuttbrock finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds as Logos eliminated Prairie. ... Made their name shooting 3s this season, but were just second in the Whitepine League in averaging 54.8 points per game.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 16-6
State seed: #5; District 4 champ
Coach: Kody Beck, first season
Players to watch: SG Payton Beck, sr.; PG Isaac Cranney, so.; SG Vladimir Lara, sr.
Notes: Enters on an eight-game winning streak. … Two-time defending consolation title winners. … At state for the third straight season. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … The last time they played in a championship game was 1984. … Averages 51.6 points per game.
RIMROCK RAIDERS
Record: 17-4
State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Arron Hall, fourth season
Players to watch: C Gus Black, sr.; PF Aden Aquiso, jr.; G Alex Martinez, sr.; PG Pedro Varela, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2008. … Was 0-19 four years ago. … Had won 13 straight games before falling to Liberty Charter in the district tournament championship. … Black leads Rimrock with 10.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, but Aquiso, Martinez and Varela are each averaging above eight points. … Martinez is averaging 5.1 steals per game. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.