Nathan Rice says he knew the perception of what was happening to the Ridgevue baseball team as it was preparing for the 4A District III Tournament.
The senior infielder says he knew those outside the program had been dismissive of the Warhawks’ 8-1 start to the year. Seeing Ridgevue enter the district tournament on a four-game losing streak only reinforced any negative outside impression.
He also knew that his team would be out to prove everyone wrong.
The Warhawks did just that, winning three straight games to clinch the district title, qualifying for the first 4A state tournament appearance in program history.
“It’s been kind of crazy for us,” said Rice. “It’s eye-opening what we’ve become and where we started at. All year, we’ve said ‘make it to state.’ Then middle of the year, we hit a rough patch and it really made us have to work hard and trust the process.”
Ridgevue (15-10) will open state at 1 p.m. today, taking on Canyon Ridge at Skip Walker Field on the campus of College of Southern Idaho. The Warhawks will look to continue the run which started as a No. 5 seed in the district tournament.
“It’s exciting for the program, as we’ve told the boys all year, stick to the process, trust the process,” said Ridgevue coach Jason Wonderlich. “In the games lost this season, we definitely made some errors, both mentally and physically, that cost us. In the Columbia game and Middleton game (at the district tournament), we played pretty darn clean. And then in the Bishop Kelly game (championship game), we scored enough runs to overcome those errors.”
During the regular season, the Warhawks went a combined 0-6 against the three teams they faced at district. But Easton Amundson and Keegan Randall combined to hold Columbia to three hits in a 5-1 win in the district opener before freshman Jordan McIntyre pitched a gem in the semifinal against Middleton to clinch the berth to state.
McIntyre, who had pitched just five innings at the varsity level coming into the game, allowed just two hits in a complete-game 8-1 win.
“With Jordan pitching one game for us, I was super impressed with what he did,” said Amundson, who had a grand slam in the fifth inning of the Middleton game, which extended Ridgevue’s lead to 6-1. “He battled through the whole game, he had a ton of energy and I knew he could pull it out.”
While Amundson’s home run provided Ridgevue with a little bit of separation between it and Middleton, it wasn’t something that has happened a lot for the Warhawks this season. In fact, it was only the second home run Ridgevue has hit this season, with the other also coming off Amundson’s bat during a 8-5 win against Nampa on March 31.
Instead of relying on power, the Warhakws have played more small ball, stringing together hits to score runs. Amundson leads the team with a .360 batting average, but Rice, Luke Nelson and Carter Menchaca are all batting above .300. Additionally, Ridgevue has been very effective on the base paths, succeeding on 78.5 percent of their stolen base attempts with a total of 84 stolen bases.
It’s a brand of baseball that fits the Warhawks well.
“We’re not a huge power team, we don’t have a lot of hard hitters,” said Rice. “With the small ball, we get a runner or two on base and we try and get them over. Then maybe with a bunt or nice base hit in the gap somewhere, we can get one or two runs in.”
It helped lead to a 13-11 win against Bishop Kelly in the district championship game, despite the Warhawks committing seven errors. In that game, six different Ridgevue players combined for 12 hits, while four different players had a stolen base.
“Each player is expected to execute in the moment of truth,” Wonderlich said about the identity of his team. “We’re an aggressive ball team, and no matter who’s up. If we feel we have the opportunity to be aggressive, put some pressure on the other team, we’re going to take advantage of that opportunity.”