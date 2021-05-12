MERIDIAN — On Tuesday, the Timberline baseball team used its bats to take the first game in the best-of-three 5A District III Championship series.
On Wednesday, the Wolves pitched their way to the crown.
Garrett Miller and Kailer Saunders combined to hold Rocky Mountain to five hits, as the Wolves clinched their first district championship since 2013 with a 3-1 win to complete a two-game sweep of the Grizzlies.
“It’s awesome to see where we’ve come since the first week of games and awesome to be a part of this team,” said Saunders, who took the mound in the fifth inning and finished the game by pitching three scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit. “We got a lot of work to do this next week to get ready for state. It’s where we want to be, it’s going to be fun.”
Timberline (21-3) will open the state tournament on May 20 with a 1 p.m. game against a state play-in winner at Wolfe Field at the College of Idaho. The Wolves will enter the tournament having won 18 of their last 19 games.
For the Wolves, Wednesday’s win couldn’t have looked much different from Tuesday’s 14-5 win at Timberline High. In Game 1, the Wolves put up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning — after allowing the Grizzlies to score three in the top half — and finished the game with 13 hits. On Wednesday, Timberline relied on Rocky Mountain errors to get its offensive production, as the Grizzlies committed three.
“It just shows the type of team these guys are, because they can do it both ways,” said Timberline coach Casey Coberly. “I think they’ve proven that this year. We’re blessed to have some very, very good players and some very, very good pitchers, some of the top pitchers in the league. I think that’s maybe the biggest reason why we’re able to do it both ways.”
The Wolves were able to get on the board early, as Logan Miller scored on a passed ball in the top of the first inning after leading off the game with a single. All three Timberline runs were scored without the benefit of an RBI hit.
Cooper Sloan brought in a run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning to make the game 2-0 and after Rocky Mountain got an RBI single from Emilio Bengoechea in the bottom of the frame, Timberline extended its lead back to 3-1 in the fifth. Saunders stole third base and when the throw from the catcher went over the head of the third baseman, Saunders rounded the bag to head home.
“In a game like that, a defensive game, that’s what we have to do,” said Logan Miller, who added a second hit with a fifth-inning single. “Do the little things and take advantage on those things, that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ll take it.”
Jacob Hughes, who pitched 5 2/3 innings for Rocky Mountain while striking out eight, opened the fifth inning for the Grizzlies with a single, ending Garrett Miller’s day on the mound.
Saunders took over from there and ended the inning with a flyout, a groundout and a pop fly to end the inning. After allowing a single to start the sixth, Saunders forced a fielder’s choice and a double play. He again let the leadoff hitter to reach base in the seventh with a walk. But the junior ended the game with three straight strikeouts, as the batters struck out looking.
“The first guy got on and my heart started beating a little fast,” said Saunders. “I got a little scared there for a second, but then I just found my location and did what I do on the mound. I was trusting what our coaches were calling, putting trust in him, making the pitches and getting the outs.”
Rocky Mountain (21-5) will open state on May 20 with a 4 p.m. game against Coeur d’Alene, which won the District I-II championship on Tuesday.