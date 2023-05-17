State baseball tournaments start today, with three local teams vying to defend their state titles from a year ago.
Owyhee, Bishop Kelly and Nampa Christian all return to the postseason after winning it all last year, and each will be looking to once again win three games in three days and be crowned state champions again on Saturday.
Owyhee won the 5A State Title a year ago in its first season after opening the West Ada School District’s newest school. The Storm will be the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament, which is hosted by College of Idaho’s Wolfe Field. Owyhee faces Lewiston in the first round of the tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Elsewhere in the 5A State Tournament, District III Tournament champion Middleton is the No. 2 seed. The Vikings are in their first season moving up from the 4A to the 5A classification. They will face No. 7 Timberline at 10 a.m.
Other local teams in the tournament are No. 3 Eagle, which faces Lake City at 12:30 p.m. and No. 4 Mountain View, which will square off against Highland at 4 p.m.
Bishop Kelly will look to capture its third straight 4A state title, with the Knights opening tournament play as the No. 6 seed against Twin Falls. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.
Skyview is the top seed in the tournament and will face Moscow at 7 p.m.
Also looking for its third straight state title is Nampa Christian. The Trojans will open 2A State Tournament play against Firth at 10:30 a.m. MDT at Orofino High.
Marsing, just two years removed from a two-win season in 2A Western Idaho Conference play, is in as the 2A District III champions and will face Bear Lake at 2:30 p.m.
In the 3A State Tournament at Northwest Nazarene’s Elmore Vail Field, Homedale and Fruitland play at 4 p.m., while Payette faces Sugar-Salem at 1:30 p.m.