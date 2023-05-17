Support Local Journalism


State baseball tournaments start today, with three local teams vying to defend their state titles from a year ago.

Owyhee, Bishop Kelly and Nampa Christian all return to the postseason after winning it all last year, and each will be looking to once again win three games in three days and be crowned state champions again on Saturday.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

