The Skyview baseball team scored in all six innings it came to the plate, as the Hawks opened the 4A State Tournament on Thursday with a 12-4 win against Moscow.

Luke Renschler had two RBIs and allowed three hits in three innings on the mound, striking out two. Joe Bernal came in to pitch after the Hawks gave up three runs before giving up an out and pitched four shutout innings, striking out five to earn the win.

