The Skyview baseball team scored in all six innings it came to the plate, as the Hawks opened the 4A State Tournament on Thursday with a 12-4 win against Moscow.
Luke Renschler had two RBIs and allowed three hits in three innings on the mound, striking out two. Joe Bernal came in to pitch after the Hawks gave up three runs before giving up an out and pitched four shutout innings, striking out five to earn the win.
Skyview got all three runs back in the bottom of the first, with Henry Downey drawing a bases-loaded walk to tie the game
Mason Krahn had a sacrifice fly in the second inning to give Skyview a lead that it never surrendered.
The Hawks (23-4) will play Blackfoot at 7 p.m. today in the semifinals at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
BISHOP KELLY 4, TWIN FALLS 3: Two-time defending state champion Bishop Kelly (18-7) advanced to the 4A State semifinals, where it will face Pocatello at 4 p.m. today at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
No statistics from the game were reported.
2A STATE TOURNAMENTMARSING 10, BEAR LAKE 4: Marsing’s offense used a seven-inning second inning to advance to the 2A State Semifinals.
The Huskies (16-9) will face Malad at 6 p.m. MDT today at Orofino High.
Bear Lake took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Marsing came back with a run in the bottom half of the inning on a Luke Steinmeyer sacrifice fly.
The Huskies took a lead and broke the game open in the second inning. Cache Hance led off with a double, then scored on a JT Chadez single. JT Chadez scored on sacrifice fly by Jace Chadez and Xavier Delgadillo drove in a run with a single, giving Marsing a 4-3 lead. Teagan Kinney, Dresden Wood and Hance all had RBIs in the inning, as the Huskies took an 8-3 lead.
Jeremiah Rodriguez added a two-run double for Marsing in the fourth.
Steinmeyer pitched six innings for Marsing, striking out seven.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, FIRTH 2: Nampa Christian scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning, two on an error and one on an RBI single by Brayden Schaefer as the Trojans advanced to the 2A semifinals.
Nampa Christian (19-6) will face tournament hosts Orofino at 3:30 p.m. today.
Schaefer and Landon Mills combined to strike out eight batters on the mound.