Payton Fine’s shutout into the eighth inning gave the Homedale baseball team a chance in the 3A State Semifinals, but the Trojans’ offense couldn’t give him any run support as Homedale fell 1-0 on Friday in the 3A State Semifinals.
Homedale (20-9) will face Sugar-Salem in the third place game at 1 p.m. today at Northwest Nazarene.
Fine allowed just seven hits while striking out four, not allowing a run through seven innings.
But Marsh Valley led off the eighth with two singles and a walk to load the bases before Bo Larsen ended it with a walk-off single.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
SKYVIEW 10, BLACKFOOT 0, 5 INNINGS: Grayden Lucas allowed just three hits while striking out five, as Skyview advanced to the 4A State Championship game with a mercy-rule win.
The Hawks (24-4) will face Pocatello at 5 p.m. today at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Caden Tucker drove in two runs for Skyview.
POCATELLO 9, BISHOP KELLY 8: The two-time defending state champion Knights were dethroned by a walk-off hit.
No statistics were available.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 2, OROFINO 1, 8 INNINGS: Landon Mills had a two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth inning as Nampa Christian escaped in the 2A State Semifinals to return to today’s championship game.
The Trojans (20-6) will face Malad at 3:30 MDT today at Orofino High, looking to capture their third straight 2A State Title.
Mills drove in both of Nampa Christian’s runs, adding an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game before coming to the plate with a runner on second. He grounded an 0-1 pitch to center field, scoring Dante D’Orazio.
Orazio relieved starting pitcher Kaden Mullins in the bottom of the eighth to record the final out. Mullins struck out 10 in 7 and 2/3 innings pitched.
MALAD 1, MARSING 0: Marsing’s run at a storybook state title came to an end with a loss in a pitcher’s duel in the 2A State Semifinals.
Xavier Delgadillo pitched all seven innings for the Huskies, allowing just one earned run, but the Marsing offense was limited to just two hits.
Malad got its lone run on an RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning.
Marsing will play Orofino at 1 p.m. MDT in the third-place game