Payton Fine’s shutout into the eighth inning gave the Homedale baseball team a chance in the 3A State Semifinals, but the Trojans’ offense couldn’t give him any run support as Homedale fell 1-0 on Friday in the 3A State Semifinals.

Homedale (20-9) will face Sugar-Salem in the third place game at 1 p.m. today at Northwest Nazarene.

