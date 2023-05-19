CALDWELL — For most of the season, Lucas Skinner has been called to the mound to get 9-12 outs for the Owyhee baseball team.
When coach Russ Wright called on him to start in Friday’s 5A State Semifinal, the junior delivered the game of his life.
Skinner took a no-hitter into the sixth inning on Friday, as the Storm beat Mountain View 6-3.
“It was almost like I was out of body,” said Skinner, who struck out five earning the win. “I just hadn’t felt that before and it felt good.”
Skinner, who had pitched 27 innings in nine appearances this season entering Saturday, at one point retired 14 straight batters, allowing the Storm to build a lead it held on to late.
“He was awesome, and there’s no better kid in our program,” said Wright. “We have a lot of good kids in our program, but he typifies on a selfless worker. He didn’t see innings for us last year. We tried, but it just wasn’t there yet for him, although we saw the possibilities.”
Owyhee (22-4), which won the state title last season in its first year in existence, will now go back to the title game to defend its championship. The Storm will face Lake City at 5 p.m. today at Wolfe Field in Caldwell.
“They’re high,” Skinner said about expectations. “We’ve had the target on our back this whole season. So, we just got to keep our composure and do our thing.”
Owyhee took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back-to-back RBIs by Nathan Keith, Nick McDaniel and Keagan Kelly. They extended it to 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning, with two runs being scored on a throwing error, following a fielder's choice at home plate and Drew Schumacher getting an RBI single.
Skinner didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning, when Carson Lupton hit a grounder that hit off the Owyhee pitcher for an infield single. Patrick Judge followed that with a double to the gap for Mountain View, giving the Mavericks runners on second and third with no outs.
An RBI double by Cade Burnham brought both runners home, cutting the Storms’ lead to 6-2 and ending Skinner’s day on the mound.
Evan Perry added an RBI single and the Mavericks loaded the bases when Ian Tippets was hit by a pitch. But Gage Haws, who came in to pitch after Perry’s RBI, ended the threat with a strikeout.
Haws hit a batter to start the bottom of the seventh, but retired the next three batters on a strikeout and two groundouts to end the game.
“When he’s in the strike zone, he’s awfully tough to hit,” Wright said about Haws. “Sometimes it takes a little bit to get in there, sometimes it doesn’t. But when he’s spinning the breaking ball and his fastball is good, it can be tough to square up.”
LAKE CITY 5, MIDDLETON 4: Middleton had runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh inning, but could not pull off the walk-off magic for the second day in a row as the Vikings fell in the semifinals.
The Vikings (23-6) cut the Timberwolves lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a triple by Treyton Swygart but were unable to get the tying run any time over the next couple of innings.
Ian Lenius drew a one-out walk in the seventh inning and after he advanced to second on a wild pitch, Lake City intentionally walked Robert Orloski, putting the potential winning run on first. But Orloski, nor Lenius, didn’t advance any farther as the game ended with a strikeout and a long flyout to left field.