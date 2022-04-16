MERIDIAN — Luke Hines set out to improve his pitch location, particularly with his off-speed pitches, going into his senior year.
The Rocky Mountain southpaw hasn’t missed the mark much this season.
A year spent in the weight room and refining the release point of his pitches has paid off as Hines has become one of the more reliable pitchers in a loaded Grizzlies pitching room.
“My curveball, I feel like I’m locating that really well,” said Hines. “I locked in my slider this year, too, so I can work that in for a strike. Then we started working on my changeup the past couple of games, and I’ve been really liking that, too.”
Add in a fastball which tops out at 88 mph, one that Hines says he’s also improved his accuracy on, and the senior left-hander has been giving 5A Southern Idaho Conference batters fits all season. Through six starts this season, Hines has a 4-0 record on the mound with a 0.70 earned run average and 40 strikeouts compared to 12 walks. Allowing just 14 hits through 30 innings, opposing batters are hitting for a .135 average with Hines on the mound.
“I think it’s just his stuff and the belief he has in his stuff to throw any pitch in any count,” said Rocky Mountain coach Stephan Zanoni. “Overall, he has confidence that his stuff is good enough to get the job done and he trusts in the team that he has behind him to pitch to contact, get ground balls, get fly balls and let his teammates play behind him.”
Hines has served as the ace on a pitching staff which sees all five players who have pitched at least 10 innings this season with a sub-4 ERA. As a team, the Grizzlies (16-2, 9-1 SIC) have an ERA of 1.97. It’s a big reason Rocky Mountain finds itself near the top of the SIC, falling out of first place with a 5-3 loss to Mountain View on Friday night. Hines started Friday’s game, but had a no-decision in a five-inning outing.
His cousin, junior Peyton Hines, has a 5-1 record and a 1.09 ERA.
“I’ve been competing with my cousin Peyton since as long as I can remember,” Hines said. “We’re always driving each other to get better. Our staff is incredible, we’re probably the deepest pitching staff I’ve ever been a part of. We have so many guys that can go compete like Derek Schumacher and Patrick Gaffney and Liam Ouellette, who we bring in late in games. It’s just amazing to be able to have that much trust in those guys to come in in big moments and show up.”
For Hines, the path to becoming the Grizzlies’ top starter began last season, after he saw his sophomore season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Splitting time between a starting role and the bullpen, he went 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA. His best start came during a game against Centennial, where Hines held the Patriots to three hits in a complete game shutout.
He’s taken his game to a whole different level this season.
“Luke’s been a kid where his stuff has always been good,” said Zanoni. “For him it’s been a lot of the mental side of the game, being able to dial in on the mental aspect and being a guy we can count on every time we hand the ball to. That started late into last year and that just carried over into the offseason and moving into this year. He made a commitment to be better, be more consistent both mentally and physically every time he touches the baseball.”
His 2022 season on the mound started with a five-inning 1-hit effort in a 12-0 win against Twin Falls. Since then, he’s allowed three or fewer hits in all of his starts, being charged with five runs on the season, two of them unearned.
“It just gave me a lot of confidence for the season going forward,” Hines said about his outing against Twin Falls. “I was feeling like I could go dominate everyone I face. I’m able to locate consecutive off-speed pitches. Even if my fastball isn’t working, I can locate my curveball, if my curveball isn’t working, I can locate my slider and so on and so forth.”
He’s also been helpful for the Wolves at the plate, batting .319 with a home run and 14 RBIs.
After the season is done, Hines says he plans on going to a junior college with the hopes of getting a chance to further his college prospects, what he hopes will eventually turn into an NCAA Division I opportunity. He’s committed himself to doing everything he can to improve his game, just like he’s done leading into his senior season.
“After high school, I plan on playing four more years of baseball,” Hines said. “I think going into my first year, if I go to a junior college, I’ll give it all that, go play my game and see what kind of opportunities I get after that.”