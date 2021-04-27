Jerry Hernandez drove in two runs on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Vallivue baseball team a lead as the Falcons shook up the 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings with a 4-3 win against Bishop Kelly on Tuesday.
While the Falcons (9-13, 4-8 SIC) are out of the conference race with two games to go, the win pushed Bishop Kelly (15-4, 9-3) out of sole possession of the conference lead. The Knights are now tied with Emmett, who they have already swept, and half a game ahead of Middleton, who has beat Bishop Kelly twice this season.
Brodie Nitchals pitched a complete-game for Vallivue, allowing nine hits and striking out one.
EMMETT 8, RIDGEVUE 1: Timmy Williams had two RBIs, including one on a solo home run in the first inning as Emmett won in SIC play.
Gage Larson and Roman Lake both also drove in a pair of runs for the Huskies (16-4, 9-3), while Lake allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings on the mound while striking out seven.
MIDDLETON 6, CALDWELL 0: Robert Orloski drove in a pair of runs despite not having a hit and struck out eight batters in six shutout innings on the mound for Middleton as the Vikings won by scoring six runs on three hits and six errors.
Treyton Swygart had a hit and a pair of RBIs for Middleton (11-7, 8-3).
CAPITAL 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, 8 INNINGS: CJ Peterson gave Capital the lead twice, once with a three-run double in the sixth inning and again with an RBI double in the eighth, as Capital won in 5A SIC play.
Trace Freeman also had an RBI single in the sixth for the Eagles (9-12).
KUNA 15, BORAH 8: Zac Rackham sparked a nine-run inning with an RBI double as Kuna rolled to a SIC victory.
Tyler Severe had three hits for the Kavemen (9-8), including a 3-run home run in the seventh inning.
BOISE 17, MERIDIAN 11: Jack Burnett and Alex Handlos both drove in three runs for Boise.
Hatcher Hild had a home run for the Brave (4-15).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 6, MELBA 0: Josh Tiersma struck out 14 batters in a complete-game win as Nampa Christian took sole possession of first place in the 2A Western Idaho Conference.
Nampa Christian (18-0, 6-0 WIC) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Brent Clapier drew a bases-loaded walk, Carson Atwood drove in two more runs for a hit and Jaydn Curry had an RBI single.
MELBA 13, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: Keenaen Scott was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as Melba rolled in WIC play.
Matt Hall allowed three hits while striking out five for the Pilgrims (9-12, 5-3), while adding three RBIs at the plate.
MARSING 16, VISION CHARTER 4, 5 INNINGS: Xavier Delgadillo, Robert Renteria, Colton Brown and Kail Wyman each drove in a pair of runs for Marsing in a WIC victory.
SOFTBALL
TIMBERLINE 6, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: Amber Thornton shut down previously unbeaten Rocky Mountain to hand the Grizzlies their first loss of the season.
Thornton allowed just three hits in the complete-game effort while striking out 11 batters.
The Wolves (12-7) scored five runs in the first inning with Maryn McDaniel getting things going with a two-run single and Rylee Rovig plating two more runs with a double.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, CAPITAL 1: Carly Boisvert outdueled Capital’s Penny Barnett in the circle as the Mavericks won in 5A SIC play.
Boisvert allowed just one hit in the complete-game win for Mountain View (13-8), while striking out 10.
Sophia Peralta brought in a run on a bunt in the second inning and Riley Price had an RBI double in the sixth. Capital scored its only run on a passed ball with two outs in the seventh.
Barnett struck out 14 for the Eagles (10-8), allowing four hits.
BORAH 9, KUNA 5: Rylee Nelson broke a tie with an RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning before Kaitlyn Davis added some insurance with a three-run home run as Borah won in SIC play.
Alyssa Kernin drove in a pair of runs for the Lions (11-10), while Megan Meracle struck out nine in seven innings in the circle.
BOISE 19, MERIDIAN 18, 8 INNINGS: Regan Birt drove in her sixth run of the game in the top of the eighth inning, then scored on a passed ball as Boise won a game that featured 32 hits combined by both teams.
Brooklyn Arriola also had six RBIs for the Brave (3-14), while Brit and Erika Gustafson both homered.
SKYVIEW 8, EAGLE 2: Delaney Keith was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Skyview won in SIC play.
Lily Justesen had a double and two RBIs for the Hawks (13-5), while Taylor Brewer struck out five in a complete-game win.
BISHOP KELLY 22, VALLIVUE 8: Harper Campanella was 3 for 6 with a home run and four RBIs as Bishop Kelly clinched at least a share of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference title.
Kaysie Jolley had four hits and three RBIs for the Knights (14-2, 11-0 SIC).
NAMPA 15, COLUMBIA 2, 5 INNINGS: Alexis Tovar had a three-run home run in the second inning and finished with four RBIs as Nampa rolled to a SIC victory.
Jorja Welch was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs for the Bulldogs (9-10, 6-6), while Sophia Willis struck out six in five innings pitched.
MELBA 14, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, 5 INNINGS: Lillian Hansen drove in three runs and Esther Riley and Janay Phillips both had two RBIs as Melba rolled in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Ashlie Shaffer struck out six for the Mustangs (11-5, 7-0 WIC), allowing just two hits.
NEW PLYMOUTH 20, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5, 4 INNINGS: Kerissa Rupp was 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs as New Plymouth won in WIC play.
Aubrey Ray drove in four runs for the Pilgrims (11-8, 5-2).