The Timberline baseball team moved one win away from winning the 5A District III title by beating Rocky Mountain 14-5 in the first game of the best-of-three championship series.
The Wolves (20-3) can clinch the title with a win at Rocky Mountain at 6 p.m. today. If the Grizzlies (21-4) a decisive game 3 will be Thursday back at Timberline High.
No statistics from the game were reported.
EAGLE 11, BORAH 1, 6 INNINGS: Cannon Morgan had four RBIs, including a solo home run in the fourth inning, as Eagle punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament.
Spencer Warner allowed just one hit in six innings on the mound for the Mustangs (18-6), striking out 10.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, KUNA 5: Tommy Whiles gave Mountain View a lead with a two-run single in the fourth and the score stood the rest of the way as the Mavericks punched their ticket to the 5A State Tournament.
Will Grizzle also drove in a pair of runs for Mountain View (18-9).
MERIDIAN 11, CENTENNIAL 7: Dyson Price tied the game with an RBI single and Cruz Simms scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball as Meridian rallied with a five-run seventh inning to remain alive in the 5A District III Tournament.
Price finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Warriors (7-19-1), who will face Mountain View/Kuna in another elimination game today.
Kyle Schabot had three hits and a pair of RBIs for Centennial (7-16-1).
WESIER 11, PARMA 1, 5 INNINGS: Ray Calley allowed two hits, while striking out five as Weiser won in a 3A District III elimination game.
Payton Albertson and Brett Spencer both had two hits for the Wolverines (19-7) with Albertson hitting a solo home run.
Kooper Rowland drove in a run for Parma (4-20).
NEW PLYMOUTH 9, MARSING 3: Alex Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as New Plymouth won in a 2A District III elimination game.
Kiernan Caldwell drove in a pair of runs for the Pilgrims (12-14).
SOFTBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 18, SKYVIEW 8, 6 INNINGS: Isabella Brinkman hit three doubles and a home run and finished with four RBIs, as Rocky Mountain punched its ticket to the 5A State Tournament with a win in the 5A District III semifinal.
Gracie Smith also had four hits for the Grizzlies (23-1), while Lolo Walker and Jasmine Davis both drove in four runs. Rocky Mountain will face Mountain View for the district championship on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, BORAH 0: Carly Boisvert allowed four hits in a complete-game shutout as Mountain View punched its ticket to both the 5A District Championship game and 5A State Tournament.
Genevieve Kelly broke a scoreless tie by reaching home on a two-out error in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Mavericks (18-8) got an insurance run in the sixth when Jazmine Jenkins led off the inning with a solo home run.
TIMBERLINE 7, KUNA 6: Tara Dittman was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Timberline survived an elimination game and will have a chance to earn a spot in the 5A state tournament with a win against Skyview today.
Whitney Haworth drove in a pair of runs for the Wolves (16-8), while Amber Thornton struck out 11 in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Nikki Nell had a home run for Kuna (18-7), while Bella Hattrick drove in three runs.
EAGLE 13, CENTENNIAL 8: Sydney Groves and Hayleigh Oliver both hit solo home runs and Sydney Pecoraro and Olivia Kerr both had three RBIs as Eagle (18-8) won in an elimination game.
HOMEDALE 14, PAYETTE 0, 5 INNINGS: Olivia Asumendi struck out nine while allowing just one hit and had three RBIs at the plate, leading Homedale to its seventh straight 3A District III Championship.
Dani Sitts also drove in three RBIs for the Trojans (20-5), while Kaitlyn Missamore had three hits, including a home run.
MELBA 20, VISION CHARTER 0. 5 INNINGS: Ashlie Shaffer struck out nine without allowing a hit as Melba rolled in a 2A District III Tournament victory.
Madisen Bunnell was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Mustangs (14-8), while Keylee Wilson had a home run.
In Vision Charter’s 15-14 win against Marsing earlier in the day, Shilo Himes scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, one of three runs scored by the Golden Eagles (3-13) with two outs.
NEW PLYMOUTH 13, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2, 5 INNINGS: Six Pilgrims had multi-hit games as New Plymouth finished with 15 total in a 2A District III Tournament win.
Aubrey Ray finished with three RBIs for the Pilgrims (15-8).
GOLF
MIDDLETON BOYS, BK GIRLS WIN DISTRICT TITLES: Middleton’s Seth Floyd shot a 74 to win the boys individual title while Bishop Kelly’s Margaret Smock shot a 79 for the girls title and the Viking boys and Knight girls both also won team titles at the 4A District III Championship on Monday.
Middelton’s boys team shot 318 to beat Bishop Kelly by 27 strokes, while the Knights girls team finished 51 strokes ahead of Middleton with a 372.