Amber Thornton pitched her second no-hitter of the season as the Timberline softball team scored late in the game on Tuesday to secure a 2-0 win against Capital in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Thornton, who also pitched a six-inning no-hitter against Skyview on April 2, struck out 15 in Tuesday’s seven-inning one.
Alyssa Wilcox and Maryn McDaniel had RBI ground outs in the sixth inning to give Timberline (10-6) the offense it needed.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4: Lolo Walker had a three-run home run in the second inning, giving Rocky Mountain a 5-0 lead and Isabella Brinkman added a three-run home run in the seventh, giving the Grizzlies some insurance runs as Rocky Mountain beat Mountain View to remain unbeaten.
Walker added an RBI double for the Grizzlies (17-0) before scoring on a Rylie Gilbreath single.
Abby Brooks struck out eight batters in seven innings pitched to earn the complete-game win.
BORAH 14, MERIDIAN 0, 5 INNINGS: Keli Kessel was 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Megan Meracle struck out 13 while allowing just two hits in five innings in the circle as Borah won in SIC play.
Rylee Nelson also homered for the Lions (10-8), while Halle Fizer drove in three runs.
KUNA 20, BOISE 2, 5 INNINGS: Brylin Field hit for the cycle and had six RBIs as Kuna rolled to a SIC victory.
Field had an RBI triple in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run home run in the third and completed the cycle with an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 17-0.
SKYVIEW 13, CENTENNIAL 2, 6 INNINGS: Delaney Keith was 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs as Skyview won in SIC play.
Keith had an RBI single in the third inning, a two-run home run in the fifth, then ended the game on a three-run home run in the sixth to put the Hawks up by more than 10 runs.
Taylor Brewer added two runs for the Hawks (10-5).
BISHOP KELLY 22, COLUMBIA 4, 5 INNINGS: Aspen Newman and Bella Villegas both had three RBIs as Bishop Kelly rolled in a 4A SIC victory.
Kaysie Jolley, Harper Campanella and Addie Johnson each homered for the Knights (12-2, 9-0 SIC).
EMMETT 19, CALDWELL 6: Kylie Yanzuk had a 9-RBI day at the plate for Emmett as the Huskies rolled to a SIC victory.
Yanzuk had a grand slam in the fifth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh.
Camille Bailey also had a solo home run for the Huskies (9-9, 4-6), while Maxie Moulton drove in a pair of runs.
NAMPA 12, RIDGEVUE 7: Jorja Welch had a triple, home run and four RBIs as Nampa won in SIC play.
Alexis Tovar drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (8-9, 5-5).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 15, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4, 5 INNINGS: Naomi Merritt had a triple, grand slam and seven RBIs as Nampa Christian rolled in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Aly Marion and Karly Williams combined for seven strikeouts for the Trojans (8-1, 5-0 SIC).
MELBA 15, VISION CHARTER 5, 6 INNINGS: Emily Zavala, Keylee Wilson, Madisen Bunnell, Ashlie Shaffer and Janay Phillips each drove in three runs for Melba in a WIC victory.
Wilson had three hits for the Mustangs (7-5, 5-0).
BASEBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3: Kris Kirkpatrick broke the game open with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning that brought in two runs and gave Rocky Mountain a 7-3 lead in a 5A SIC game.
Luke Hines had a pair of RBIs for the Grizzlies (18-1), while Kirkpatrick struck out eight Mountain View batters in four innings on the mound.
TIMBERLINE 13, CAPITAL 1, 6 INNINGS: Kailer Saunders and Dylan Pike both had three RBIs, with Saunders leading off the third inning with a solo home run, as Timberline won in SIC play.
Saunders also struck out nine batters in five innings on the mound for the Wolves (14-2)
KUNA 12, BOISE 5: Tyler Severe and Aiden Harrington both had RBIs for Kuna during a seven-run seventh inning as the Kavemen pulled away late for a SIC victory.
Harrington and Cooper Moore both had two RBIs for Kuna (8-7).
SKYVIEW 6, CENTENNIAL 3: Dylan Gonzalez drove in a pair of runs as Skyview took an SIC victory.
Grady Daniels had two hits for the Hawks (10-4), while
Jentry Garner, TerRyck Pennington and Vinny Caringella combined to hold Centennial to four hits.
BISHOP KELLY 15, COLUMBIA 5, 5 INNINGS: AJ Jones was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and ended the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, enacting the 10-run mercy rule.
Cole Snyder had three RBIs for the Knights (14-3, 8-2 4A SIC), while Caden Casagrande had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
EMMETT 5, CALDWELL 1: Tanner Brown struck out nine in six innings on the mound and had a solo home run in the third inning, helping Emmett take a SIC victory.
Gage Larson was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Huskies (15-3, 8-2), who will host Bishop Kelly on Thursday for sole possession of first place in the league.
Jose Contreras had three hits for Emmett.
RIDGEVUE 17, NAMPA 2, 5 INNINGS: Carter Menchaca and Isaac Mercer sparked an 8-run first inning with back-to-back triples as Ridgevue rolled to a SIC victory.
Nathan Rice was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Mercer, Dominic Schmittel and Caden Steinman all drove in three runs for the Warhawks (8-9, 4-4).
MIDDLETON 3, VALLIVUE 0: Hayden Gibbs, Jake Vickhammer and Brett Armitage all had RBI singles, leading Middleton to a SIC victory.
Nathaniel Warwick earned the win on the mound, holding Vallivue to three hits in five shutout innings, while Ben Koster pitched the final two hits for the Vikings (9-7, 6-3), allowing one hit.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 9, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Nampa Christian scored five runs in the top of the first inning and Josh Tiersma struck out 13 in a complete-game win as Nampa Christian remained unbeaten on the season.
Tiersma got the scoring going for Nampa Christian (15-0, 4-0 2A Western Idaho Conference) with an RBI double in the first inning, then scored on a passed ball before Brent Clapier plated two runs on a double and Daiden Glenn had a sacrifice fly to give the Trojans the early 5-0 lead.
NEW PLYMOUTH 18, MARSING 3, 5 INNINGS: Cooper Wilson had two doubles and four RBIs as New Plymouth rolled in a WIC victory.
Zack Conlee was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Pilgrims (8-10, 4-2), while Ashton Hall and Matt Hall both drove in two runs.