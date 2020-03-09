Gracie Tentinger drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the seventh, her seventh RBI of the game as defending 5A state champion Mountain View softball team opened its season with a 9-8 win against defending 4A state champion Bishop Kelly on Monday.
Tentinger was 4 for 5 with a two-run home run in the third and a grand slam in the sixth inning. After her grand slam, Emma Smith had a two-run home run in the sixth to give the Mavericks 7-6 lead.
RIDGEVUE 3, TIMBERLINE 2: Gracie Walters had 15 strikeouts to lead Ridgevue to a season-opening win.
Hollie Cunningham drove in two-runs with a two-out bases loaded single in the bottom of the fifth inning and Maddie Mckay followed that up with an RBI single to give Ridgevue a 3-0 lead.
The score remained until the top of the seventh, when the Wolves got within one with two outs and runners on first and second before Walters got the game-ending strikeout.
CAPITAL 12, COLUMBIA 4: Allie Laugenburger had four hits and Grace Wontorcik had a two-run home run and a double as Capital rolled to a nonconference win.
Emily Frasier and Teagan Foster homered for Columbia.
CALDWELL 10, WEISER 0, 5 INNINGS: Sidney Schatz, Melicah Anderson and Cynthia Rodriguez combined for a 13-strikeout no-hitter as Caldwell opened the season with a nonconference victory.
Regan Volack and Stephanie Bryson both had three RBIs in the win.
NEW PLYMOUTH 16, MARSING 6, 5 INNINGS: Hailey Rupp struck out 12 in a no-hitter as New Plymouth opened the season with a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Mikayla Hinson had a solo home run for the Pilgrims, while Kendall Hoch, Kerissa Rupp and Cassie Talley each both drove in two runs.
MELBA 24, PARMA 9, 5 INNINGS: Emily Zavala opened the season going 4 for 5 with two triples and five RBIs as Melba had 18 hits in a season-opening win.
Kennedy Mickelson had four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Annabelle Dickard drove in three runs.
Jaycee Rees had three RBIs for Parma.
BASEBALL
CAPITAL 6, VALLIVUE 5, 10 INNINGS: Cooper Dalton had a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Capital to a season-opening victory.
Tanner Leaf had a 3-run home run for Capital in the sixth inning, tying the game at 4, and after Vallivue took a lead with and RBI single by Jerry Hernandez in the top of the eighth, Dalton drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game again, at 5.
BISHOP KELLY 4, BOISE 1: Tyler Garrehy drove in two runs on a triple, highlighting a four-run first inning which proved to be all the offense Bishop Kelly needed.
Four Bishop Kelly pitchers combined to allow five hits and strike out six, with Connor Atherton getting the win. Garrehy had three hits for the Knights.
NAMPA 10, SKYVIEW 9: A 10-run fourth inning lifted Nampa as the Bulldogs opened the season with a nonconference victory.
Kawika DeForest was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Nampa, while Kaleb Glascock and Isaak Plew both drove in a pair of runs.
Evan Harmon and Aiden Hensley each had two RBIs for Skyview.
MERIDIAN 8, COLUMBIA 1: Kyle Fannin had three doubles and two RBIs as Meridian rolled in a nonconference victory.
Nik Gibb also had three hits for Meridian, while Khye Montoya and Jake Allen both had two hits.
WEISER 2, CALDWELL 1: Matt Morris double homed the go-ahead run as Weiser won in nonconference action.
Brady Edwards got the win on the mound, pitching three innings in relief without allowing a hit.
NEW PLYMOUTH 12, MARSING 8: Derek Hampton had a go-ahead 3-run home run in the fourth and drove in six total runs as New Plymouth opened the season with a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Marsing took a 8-6 lead with a seven-run fourth inning, but the Pilgrims opened the bottom half with a walk and single before Hampton took a 1-0 pitch to left field. Ashton Hall drove in three runs for New Plymouth.
EMMETT 5-9, HOMEDALE 2-4: Gage Larson had four hits, two doubles and two RBIs as Emmett opened the season with a doubleheader sweep in nonconference play.