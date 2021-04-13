Taylor Brewer struck out seven in a complete-game win, as the Skyview softball team opened 5A Southern Idaho Conference play with a 4-2 win against Kuna on Tuesday.
Delaney Keith was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Hawks (9-4, 1-0), while Rayann Brown also had three hits.
Kamryn Ham was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Kuna (13-2, 0-2), which has now dropped two straight games after winning its first 13.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 7, CAPITAL 0: Lolo Walker and Samantha Hatzenbeller both homered as Rocky Mountain stayed unbeaten on the season.
Megan Dobrev struck out six batters in the complete-game victory for the Grizzlies (14-0, 2-0).
CENTENNIAL 15, BOISE 3, 5 INNINGS: Brooklin Champion was 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs as Centennial rolled to a SIC win.
Averie Melrose had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Patriots (2-11, 1-1).
EAGLE 17, BORAH 3: Eagle broke the game open with a 12-run seventh inning.
Sydney Groves had two home runs and six RBIs for the Mustangs (10-5, 1-1), while Sydney Pecoraro was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
MELBA 6, NEW PLYMOUTH 5: Esther Riley scored the go-ahead run on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth inning as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Keylee Wilson had a two-run home run for the Mustangs (5-5, 3-0 WIC) and struck out six in a complete-game win in the circle.
MARSING 18, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6, 5 INNINGS: Mila Astorquia and Anna Gluch both drove in four runs as Marsing won in WIC play.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 17, VISION CHARTER 4, 5 INNINGS: Karly Williams, Naomi Merritt, Allyson Baldwin, Eden Dunstan and Aly Marion each drove in a pair of runs for Nampa Christian in WIC play.
BASEBALL
TIMBERLINE 4, MOUNATIN VIEW 2: Timberline scored two runs on a pair of passed balls in the fourth inning, which ended up being the difference in a 5A SIC game.
Brooks Rasmussen allowed just three hits on the mound for Mountain View, striking out 13, but Timberline (12-2, 2-0 SIC) scored four unearned runs to give Rasmussen the loss.
Greyson Shafer had the lone RBI for the Wolves, plating a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 6, CAPITAL 0: Jacob Hughes struck out 15 batters in a one-hit complete game as Rocky Mountain won in SIC play.
Kris Kirkpatrick drove in three runs for the Grizzlies (15-1, 2-0), drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and hitting a two-run double in the sixth.
EAGLE 11, BORAH 1, 5 INNINGS: Jack Ingraham and Lance Pike each had three RBIs as Eagle won in a mercy-rule game in SIC play.
Ben Ford had a two-run home run for the Mustangs (11-3, 2-0) in the third inning.
SKYVIEW 11, KUNA 5: Skyview scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Hawks took a SIC victory.
Caden Yesford and TerRyck Pennington both had two hits for Skyview (8-3, 1-0)
Logan Bundy was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Kuna (6-6, 0-2).
CENTENNIAL 8, BOISE 0: Gavin Viano had five RBIs, including two on a home run in the fourth inning as the Patriots won in SIC play.
Ethan Root allowed two hits in six innings on the mound for the Patriots (3-9, 1-1), while Dryden Polski struck out two in the seventh inning.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 15, MARSING 1, 6 INNINGS: Bryce VanManen was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and Caeden Johnston drove in a pair of runs as Cole Valley Christian won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Dylan Brown struck out seven batters in four innings on the mound for the Chargers (5-4, 1-2 WIC).
MELBA 12, NEW PLYMOUTH 0, 5 INNINGS: Luke Aldrich and Trace Stimpson both had two home runs and four RBIs and Henry Clark also homered as Melba won in WIC play.
Clark also struck out ten batters on the mound for the Mustangs (6-5, 3-0), while allowing one hit.