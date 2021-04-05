Dani Sitts struck out 10 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as the Homedale softball team beat Parma on Monday 11-0.
Sitts added two hits at the plate for the Trojans (11-3, 3-0 3A Snake River Valley Conference), who had 13 hits as a team.
Zayne Hall was 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Kaitlyn Missamore and Olivia Asumendi both drove in a pair of runs.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 26, VISION CHARTER 8, 5 INNINGS: Ashlyn Allaire was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs as Greenleaf won in nonconference play.
Kendra Taylor drove in three runs on an inside-the-park home run in the third inning, while Keira O’Meara and Lidia Ovalle both drove in two runs.
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE 14, PARMA 13: John Lejardi reached base on a two-out error in the top of the seventh inning as two runs came in to give Homedale the lead.
Tommy Muir had three RBIs for the Trojans (7-8, 2-1), while Tyler Woodward was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Braxton Heffelfinger was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for Parma (2-7, 0-2)
FRUITLAND 11, MCCALL-DONNELLY 4: Kade Bidwell had two doubles and three RBIs as Fruitland won in 3A SRV play.