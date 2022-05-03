AJ Jones had a seven-RBI night, including four on a grand slam, as the Bishop Kelly baseball team beat Nampa 15-3 on Tuesday to close out 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Mason Rossi drove in three runs for the Knights (18-3, 11-3 SIC).
COLUMBIA 15, EMMETT 3, 6 INNINGS: Mario DeLeon drove in four runs as Columbia won in SIC play.
JT Penrod drove in three runs for the Wildcats (14-7, 9-5).
VALLIVUE 4, CALDWELL 0: Owen Bowers pitched a two-hit shutout and drove in a pair of runs as Vallivue won in SIC play.
Eli Hernandez also had an RBI for the Falcons (11-13, 5-9).
MELBA 7, NEW PLYMOUTH 1: Trace Stimpson had nine strikeouts in five innings, allowing just three hits as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Stimpson and Parker Hansen both drove in two runs for the Mustangs (16-7, 6-4 WIC).
MARSING 6, COLE VALLEY 5: Gavin Phillips struck out 10 in a complete game win as Marsing closed the regular season with a WIC win.
Cache Hance had a pair of hits for the Huskies (8-14, 4-6).
SOFTBALL
TIMBERLINE 4, KUNA 1: Delaney Wright turned a double into a three-run inside the park home run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning as Timberline secured the No. 2 seed in the 5A District III Tournament.
Kaylee Lewchenko tied the game at 1 with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly for the Wolves (19-5, 12-4 5A SIC) before Timberline pulled ahead.
Ally Metzer pitched six innings, allowing five hits to earn the win in the circle.
CAPITAL 11, MERIDIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: Allie Laufenburger had 11 strikeouts in five innings as Capital rolled in SIC play.
Penny-Lew Barnett homered for the Eagles (16-8, 9-7), while Maysn Mogel had three hits.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, CENTENNIAL 5: Jasmine Davis was 3 for 4 with four RBIs as Rocky Mountain won in SIC play.
Ella Gridley had three hits, including a double and triple for the Grizzlies (13-11, 7-9).
EMMETT 16, COLUMBIA 6: Hailey Stevenson hit two home runs and Kylie Yanzuk had four hits, including a double and triple, as Emmett wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the 4A District III tournament.
Carlee Cauraugh had three RBIs for the Huskies (17-4, 11-3 4A SIC).
BISHOP KELY 26, NAMPA 3, 5 INNINGS: Faith Nichols had four hits, two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Bishop Kelly rolled to a SIC win.
The Knights (18-4, 14-0) scored 14 runs in the top of the first inning.
Ysabella Villegas had two home runs and five RBIs, while Harper Campanella also drove in five runs. Campanella and Addie Johnson both homered.
VALLIVUE 18, CALDWELL 0, 5 INNINGS: Britney Henderson struck out 11 in four innings, while Keelie Hancock and Keyten Erickson both drove in four RBIs as Vallivue won in SIC play.
Jayda Croft and Hanah Jones both had three RBIs for the Falcons (16-7, 10-4).
MIDDLETON 13, RIDGEVUE 11: Taylee Hunt had two triples and four RBIs and Joely Crider had a solo shot as Middleton won in SIC play.
Hunt and Paige Pieper finished with three hits for the Vikings (16-7, 10-4).
NEW PLYMOUTH 5, MELBA 3: Abi Robinson drove in three runs and New Plymouth clinched at least a share of the 2A Western Idaho Conference title with a win against Melba.
The Pilgrims (16-5, 8-1 WIC) can clinch an outright title with a win at Nampa Christian on Thursday.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, VISION CHARTER 3: Eden Dunstan was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as Nampa Christian won in WIC play.
Quincy Hartley homered and had three RBIs for the Trojans (13-6, 7-2).