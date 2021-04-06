Bailey Brooks scored the walk-off run following an error in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Rocky Mountain softball team remained unbeaten with an 18-17 extra innings win against Skyview on Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain (11-0) had to rally from a 17-9 deficit, tying it with a seven-run sixth inning. Rylie Gilbreath hit a three-run home run with two outs to even the score at 17-17.
Emily Henard and Bailey Brooks both had three RBIs for the Grizzlies.
Analisa Zamora and Delaney Keith both had four RBIs for Skyview (7-4).
CAPITAL 3, BORAH 0: Penny Barnett held Borah to a single hit while striking out 10, earning a complete-game victory in the circle for Capital.
The Eagles (7-2) got the offense they needed with a two-run double by Maddie Mann in the second inning and a solo home run by Carly Turpen in the fifth.
KUNA 9, CENTENNIAL 4: Maddy Hommel drove in a pair of runs to lead Kuna to the win.
Hommel, Kamryn Ham, Aliana Giddings, Brylin Field, Aleeya Smith and Cadence Mann each had two hits for Kuna (7-2).
EAGLE 16, MERIDIAN 12: Angelina Gonzalez hit a home run and Sydney Pecoraro drove in three runs, leading Eagle to the win.
Lizzy Tommasini had a pair of RBIs for the Mustangs (9-3).
TIMBERLINE 13, BOISE 1, 5 INNINGS: Amber Thornton got the scoring going with a two-run double, part of a 9-run first inning for Timberline and finished the game with four RBIs at the plate and eight strikeouts in three innings in the circle.
Naomi Childs drove in two runs for the Wolves (6-5).
BISHOP KELLY 24, VALLIVUE 14, 6 INNINGS: Kaysie Jolley, Addie Johnson and Makayla Stoker each hit two home runs as Bishop Kelly had eight as a team in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Stoker had six RBIs for the Knights (6-1, 5-0 SIC), while Jolley finished with five hits and four RBIs.
Keelie Hancock had two home runs and seven RBIs for the Falcons (8-6, 2-3).
NAMPA 17, CALDWELL 3, 6 INNINGS: Jorja Welch was 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs as Nampa rolled to a SIC win.
Desarei Kaplan finished with four hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-3).
RIDGEVUE 12, EMMETT 1, 6 INNINGS: Hollie Cunningham was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Ridgevue (13-2, 5-0) remained unbeaten in SIC play.
VISION CHARTER 9, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4: Seanna McDougall struck out 10 as Vision Charter earned its first win of the season.
Jamie Ruiz and Brooklyn Wood both had two RBIs for the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-1 2A Western Idaho Conference).
MELBA 15, MARSING 2, 5 INNINGS: Emily Zavala was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs, leading Melba to a WIC victory.
Madisen Bunnell also drove in three runs for the Mustangs (3-5, 2-0).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 10, NEW PLYMOUTH 9: Allyson Baldwin hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, giving Nampa Christian the lead for good as the Trojans remained unbeaten.
Eden Dunstan finished with three RBIs for Nampa Christian (5-0, 2-0).
BASEBALL
EMMETT 3, RIDGEVUE 1: Emmett scored two runs in the first inning and Timmy Williams struck out nine batters over six innings as the Huskies handed Ridgevue its first 4A Southern Idaho Conference loss of the season.
Tanner Brown added a sacrifice fly for Emmett (10-3, 4-1 SIC) in the fifth inning to make the score 3-0, before Izaiah Stewart plated a run for Ridgevue (6-5, 2-1) with an RBI bunt in the sixth.
BISHOP KELLY 9, VALLIVUE 3: Jack Heffner and Caden Casagrande both had two RBIs for Bishop Kelly as the Knights won in 4A SIC play.
Casagrande and Hadley Smith both homered for the Knights (8-2, 3-1).
MIDDLETON 21, CALDWELL 2, 5 INNINGS: Zach Walsh had three RBIs as Middleton rolled to a 4A SIC victory.
Luke Martindale had three hits for the Vikings (6-5, 3-1), while Treyton Swygart struck out six on the mound.
COLUMBIA 11, NAMPA 5: Lewis Anderson was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs as Columbia won in 4A SIC play.
Caden Campa drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-1).
Dalin Walker drove in three runs for Nampa (5-8, 1-4).
CENTENNIAL 4, KUNA 3: Ethan Root allowed five hits while striking out five to earn the complete-game win on the mound.
Gavin Viano had a double and triple for the Patriots (2-7).
Zac Rackham had two hits and an RBI for Kuna (6-3).
TIMBERLINE 10, BOISE 0, 6 INNINGS: Max Spielman and Junior Garcia both drove in three runs as Timberline mercy-ruled Boise.
Garrett Miller and Carter Walsh combined on the mound to hold Boise to three hits in the game.
BORAH 14, CAPITAL 4, 6 INNINGS: Ethan Gardner had three hits and three RBIs and Kaden Paskewitz also drove in three runs as Borah mercy-ruled Capital.
Garrett Parsons had three hits, including two doubles for Borah (5-3).
EAGLE 10, MERIDIAN 7: Lance Pike and Cannon Morgan both had two hits leading Eagle to the win.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 19, NEW PLYMOUTH 1, 5 INNINGS: Daiden Glenn had a grand slam in the fifth inning and had five RBIs on the game as Nampa Christian remained unbeaten with a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.
Landon Cheney had three RBIs for the Trojans (8-0, 2-0 WIC), while Josh Tiersma allowed two hits, striking out 10.
MELBA 13, MARSING 3, 5 INNINGS: Henry Clark struck out 10 over four innings, allowing just one hit and then added two RBIs at the plate to help Melba win its first WIC game of the season.
Jeff Fahee also drove in a pair of runs for Melba (4-5, 1-0).