Gracie Tentinger had a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning before Jazmine Jenkins added a solo home run as the Mountain View softball team beat Capital 3-1 on Wednesday.
Mountain View (7-3) rallied after the Eagles (6-2) scored on a passed ball in the first.
Payton Hollifield tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth before the Mavericks’ two-run sixth.
Carly Boisvert pitched all seven innings for Mountain View, striking out 10.
BOISE 23, MERIDIAN 17: Lucy Elliott had a grand slam and Roxana Jacobsen hit a solo home run, two of 20 hits by the Brave on the day.
Jacobsen and Delaney Hayes both had three RBIs as eight Boise players had multi-hit games.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, TIMBERLINE 2, 5 INNINGS: Rylie Gilbreath had a grand slam in the first inning and Megan Dobrev followed with a solo shot later in the inning to make it 7-0 as Rocky Mountain stayed unbeaten.
Dobrev and Emily Henard both had three RBIs for the Grizzlies (6-0).
KUNA 8, BORAH 3: Kamryn Ham and Isabella Hattrick both drove in a pair of runs as Kuna improved to 10-0 on the season.
EAGLE 9, SKYVIEW 5: Sydney Groves and Lizzy Tommasini both homered and Tommasini struck out eight in the circle as Eagle took the victory.
BISHOP KELLY 13, COLUMBIA 6: Faith Nichols was 4 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs, leading Bishop Kelly to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Makayla Stoker, Bella Villegas and Pilar Cook each had two hits for the Knights (4-1, 3-0 SIC).
EMMETT 10, CALDWELL 3: Raegyn Dupree was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Emmett won in SIC play.
Camille Bailey and Harper Goodwin both homered for the Huskies (5-5, 2-1).
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 26, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 15, 5 INNINGS: Kylah Fillmore had four RBIs, including three on a fifth-inning home run as Greenleaf won in nonconference action.
Kendra Taylor had five hits for the Grizzlies, who had 27 hits as a team.
MARSING 20, WILDER 9, 5 INNINGS: Karla Salazar was 4 for 4 with a solo home run, leading Marsing to victory.
Mila Astorquia and Jaristian Fuentes both had three hits for the Huskies (4-4).
BASEBALL
KUNA 7, BORAH 4: Logan Bundy had a two-run double during a five-run fifth inning as Kuna topped Borah.
Zac Rackham and Cooper Moore both had a pair of RBIs for the Kavemen (6-2) while Rackham also struck out five in six innings pitched.
Caden Paskewitz had two hits and two RBIs for Borah (3-3).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, CAPITAL 1: Nathan Beath hit a two-run single during the Mavericks’ five-run fifth inning and also pitched five innings to earn the win on the mound.
Jack Barker hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for Mountain View (7-5).
MERIDIAN 10, BOISE 5: Dyson Price had an RBI single in the third inning and a three-run home run in the fourth to finish with four RBIs in a Meridian win.
Simms Cruz and Nik Gibb each drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors (4-5).
Evan Brown had three hits for Boise (3-6).
EMMETT 7, CALDWELL 2: Timmy Williams and Roman Lake both drove in two runs as Emmett remained unbeaten in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Trace Tucker earned the win on the mound for the Huskies (9-2, 3-0 SIC), striking out seven batters in five innings.
BISHOP KELLY 17, COLUMBIA 4: Isaac Cole capped off a 17-run, 17-hit performance for Bishop Kelly with a pinch-hit grand slam during an eight-run seventh inning as Bishop Kelly rolled to an SIC victory.
Carter Vandenberg was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights (6-2, 1-1), while Caden Casagrande had a double and a triple and Ian George finished with three RBIs.
VALLIVUE 3, MIDDLETON 2: Zac Ganer pitched six innings without allowing a hit as Vallivue won a game which saw just four hits in total, two by the Falcons in the first and two by the Vikings in the seventh.
Kaden Huffman’s double and Dylan Meyers’s RBI single proved to be the only two hits Vallivue needed as the Falcons (6-7, 1-2) scored three runs in the first and held on for the win.
Luke Martindale and Brett Armitage both drew bases-loaded walks for Middleton (4-5, 1-1) in the bottom of the seventh, but Owen Bowers got himself out of the jam with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to end the game.
RIDGEVUE 8, NAMPA 5: Easton Amundson gave Ridgevue a cushion with a two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Warhawks came away with a SIC win.
Nathan Rice was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Ridgevue (6-3, 2-0).
Luke Riley had a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-2).
WILDER 15, MARSING 6: Hunter Onofrei and Adrian Miramontes both drove in a pair of runs as Wilder took a nonconference victory.