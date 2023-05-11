Support Local Journalism


Isaiah Anzaldua had a line drive single to centerfield in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Robert Orloski and giving the Middleton baseball team a 6-5 walkoff win in the third and decisive game of the 5A District III Championship Series.

Middleton (23-4) claimed its first district title at the 5A level after moving up from 4A this season. The Vikings were the 4A State Champions last season.

