Isaiah Anzaldua had a line drive single to centerfield in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Robert Orloski and giving the Middleton baseball team a 6-5 walkoff win in the third and decisive game of the 5A District III Championship Series.
Middleton (23-4) claimed its first district title at the 5A level after moving up from 4A this season. The Vikings were the 4A State Champions last season.
Owyhee (20-4), the defending 5A state champions, held a 5-3 lead entering the final frame, extending its lead to two on an RBI single by Nathan Keith in the top of the seventh.
After Josh Perryman and Nick Proffitt got on base for Middleton with a single and walk, respectively, Orloski tied the game with a triple to centerfield, putting him in position to score the winning run. A foul out and two walks gave Anzaldua a two-out bases loaded situation and the senior delivered.
Treyton Swygart had a two-run home run for Middleton and struck out 10 in 6 and 1-3 innings on the mound.
BISHOP KELLY 5, RIDGEVUE 4: Jacob Ricks had a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Bishop Kelly a walkoff win the the 4A District III championship game.
Ricks hit a one-one line drive to left field to bring in Logan Fettic from second base.
Cooper Cammann pitched all seven innings for the Knights, striking out four.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Ricks also had an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning, which tied the game at 4.
MARSING 6, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3: Marsing won the 2A District III title.
Teagan Kinney pitched all seven innings for the Huskies, allowing four hits while striking out five. Luke Steinmeyer had an RBI single in the top of the third inning, giving Marsing a 3-2 lead, then plated two more runs with a triple in the fourth inning.
HOMEDALE 10, FRUITLAND 9: Homedale scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth Wednesday, when Jayden Wutherich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as Homedale captured the 3A District III title.
D’Orr Packer drove in four runs for the Trojans (14-9), while Sigmund Goode had a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
SOFTBALLHOMEDALE 6, WEISER 3: Dani Sitts allowed just three hits while striking out 11 Wednesday, as Homedale won the 3A District III title.