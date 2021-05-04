Dalllin Leavitt and Caden Recla both had RBI singles during a three-run first inning, while Nathaniel Warwick and Robert Orloski combined to pitch a three-hitter as the Middleton baseball team clinched a 4A Southern Idaho Conference title with an 8-0 win against Ridgevue on Tuesday.
The Vikings (14-7 11-3 SIC) finished tied with Bishop Kelly in the final league standings, but will be the top seed at the 4A District III Tournament and will host Caldwell in the opening round on Saturday. Middleton earned the tiebreaker by sweeping the Bishop Kelly during the regular season.
After Middleton took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Warwick pitched four innings, striking out nine, while Orloski finished the final three innings, striking out three.
The Vikings added five runs in the sixth, with Orloski, Hayden Gibbs and Patrick Burch each driving in a run.
BISHOP KELLY 14, NAMPA 2, 5 INNINGS: Bishop Kelly had five runs in the first inning and AJ Jones added a two-run home run in the second as Bishop Kelly rolled to a SIC victory.
Jones, Hadley Smith, Cole Snyder, Aiden McCarthy and Luke Zurlo each finished with two RBIs for the Knights (17-4, 11-3).
VALLIVUE 9, CALDWELL 1: Owen Bowers pitched a complete-game four-hitter as Vallivue finished SIC play with a win.
Sage Brummett had two hits and scored three runs for the Falcons (11-13, 6-8).
MELBA 5, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Henry Clark struck out 15 in a two-hit complete game as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Trace Stimpson, Robert Knight, Braulio Colunga and Cameron Vail all drove in a run for the Mustangs (14-6, 7-1 WIC).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43, MARSING 0, 5 INNINGS: Nampa Christian scored 43 runs on 26 hits to stay unbeaten.
Landon Cheney had three home runs and nine RBIs, while Zach Mullins and Josh Tiersma both had seven RBIs for the Trojans (22-0, 9-0).
SOFTBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16, SKYVIEW 1, 5 INNINGS: Lolo Walker, Samantha Hatzenbeller and Rylie Gilbreath hit back-to-back-to-back home runs during a six-run first inning, setting the tone for Rocky Mountain in a 5A SIC win.
Hatzenbeller finished with four RBI for the Grizzlies (20-1), while Isabella Brinkman also added a home run.
BORAH 5, CAPITAL 4, 8 INNINGS: Halle Fizer drove in two runs on a walk-off double in extra innings and pitched all eight innings as Borah won in SIC play
Kiana Carr had a three-run home run for the Lions (13-10) in the third inning.
TIMBERLINE 18, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: Amber Thornton and Maryn Mcdaniel combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter.
Thornton pitched three innings for the Wolves (14-7) and added a grand slam and six RBIs at the plate. Kellyanne Coleman was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in the win.
EAGLE 21, MERIDIAN 5, 5 INNINGS: Annie Swanson was 4 for 4 with three home runs and four RBIs and Lizzy Tomasini added two home runs and seven RBIs as Eagle won in SIC play.
Sydney Groves also had a home run for the Mustangs (17-6).
KUNA 11, CENTENNIAL 5: Niki Nell was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Brylin Field also drove in three as Kuna (17-5) won in SIC play.
NAMPA 3, BISHOP KELLY 1: Alexis Tovar struck out nine in a complete-game victory as Nampa handed Bishop Kelly its first conference loss of the season.
Tovar also provided Nampa (10-11, 7-7 4A SIC) with all three of its runs on a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning.
Mariela Ramirez struck out seven in seven innings in the circle for Bishop Kelly (16-3, 13-1).
EMMETT 6, COLUMBIA 2: Kayla Vahlberg had three hits and Maxie Moulton drove in a pair of runs for the Emmett (11-12, 5-9).
MELBA 21, COLE VALLEY 0, 4 INNINGS: Lillian Hansen, Keylee Wilson and Janay Phillips all had four RBIs as Melba won in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Wilson struck out seven in the circle for the Mustangs (12-8, 8-1 WIC).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 13, MARSING 5: Harlee Ferdinand was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Nampa Christian won in WIC play.
Payton Davy and Lindi Dice both drove in two runs for the Trojans (13-3, 7-2).
NEW PLYMOUTH 20, VISION CHARTER 5, 5 INNINGS: Lexi Eager drove in three runs for New Plymouth in a WIC win.
Emma Myers, Kerissa Rupp and Abby Dreyer all drove in two runs for the Pilgrims (14-8, 8-2).