The Fruitland baseball team scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to pull away from Homedale in a 9-2 home win on Monday.
Fruitland, which took advantage of seven walks and five Homedale errors, led 3-2 before busting the game open in its final two trips to the plate.
Zachary Arnold had two hits for Fruitland, while Kade Bidwell and Zane Bidwell each had a hit.
Landen Mendive went the distance for Fruitland on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven in seven innings.
Tommy Muir, Cody Liebschwager, Beeg Hockenhull, Dakota Gammell and Dillon Fine had hits for Homedale in the loss.
GIRLS GOLF
BOISE WINS 5A SIC MATCH: The Boise High School girls golf team shot a 159 at Falcon Crest Monday to finish ahead of Skyview (208), Eagle (WD) and Kuna (Inc.).
The medalist was Kate Stacey of Boise, who shot a 37.