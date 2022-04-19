Hunter Christensen broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, plating the game’s only run as the Columbia baseball team beat Bishop Kelly 1-0 on Tuesday in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Bishop Kelly’s Colin Dempsey found himself in a pitching showdown with the Columbia duo of Mario DeLeon and Cam Wirtz, but DeLeon beat Dempsey at the plate with a leadoff single in the seventh inning, scoring on Christensen’s hit.
Isaac Antunes had a pair of hits for Columbia (11-6, 6-3), while DeLeon and Wirtz combined to hold Bishop Kelly (14-3, 7-3) to three hits while striking out seven.
EMMETT 7, CALDWELL 3: Carter Browne had a pair of hits as Emmett won in SIC play.
The Huskies (6-12, 4-5) scored six runs in the second inning, leading to the victory.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, SKYVIEW 1: Brody Rasmussen tripled home the tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning, then scored on a sacrifice by Ian Tippets as Mountain View came back for a 5A SIC win.
Will Grizzle allowed three hits in seven innings on the mound for the Mavericks (14-2, 11-0), while striking out nine.
KUNA 9, EAGLE 4: J Brekke and I Holley both drove I two runs for Kuna (8-7, 3-7).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 11, MARSING 0: Landon Cheney struck out 14 in a one-hit complete-game shutout as Nampa Christian won in 2A Western Idaho conference play.
Geoffrey Williams had three hits for the Trojans (16-2, 5-0), while Dane Bradshaw was 2 for 2 with a double and solo home run.
MELBA 7, COLE VALLY 0: Trace Stimpson allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout as Melba won in WIC play.
Remmington Sessions drove in three runs for the Mustangs (8-6, 3-2).
NEW PLYMOUTH 24, VISION CHARTER 4, 5 INNINGS: Kaden Hawker and Ashton Hall each had four RBIs, with Hall hitting a home run as New Plymouth rolled to a WIC victory.
The Pilgrims (5-10, 2-4) finished with 22 hits with Cole Vian picking up four of them.
SOFTBALL
EAGLE 19, KUNA 16: Sydney Groves was unstoppable at the plate, going 6 for 6 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs, leading the way in a game which featured 35 hits combined between the two teams.
Lizzy Tommasini and Hayleigh Oliver both homered for the Mustangs (11-6, 7-4), with Tommasini driving in four runs.
Talia Jenkins has six RBIs for Kuna (8-7, 5-5), hitting a grand slam.
SKYVIEW 12, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4: Asha Zamora had two home runs and three RBIs as Skyview won in SIC play.
Lily Justesen also homered for the Hawks (17-0, 11-0).
TIMBERINE 3, BORAH 2: Alyssa Wilcox drove in the go-ahead run with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning as Timberline took a SIC victory.
Amber Thornton had a two-run single for the Wolves (12-4, 8-3) in the first inning, while Maryn McDaniel struck out nine in seven innings in the circle.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 9, OWYHEE 4: Savanna Henzler was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and five RBIs as Rocky Mountain won in SIC play.
Livia Hurst added two hits for the Grizzlies (9-8, 4-5), while Timber Sanders allowed six hits in seven innings in the circle.
CAPITAL 10, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: Allie Laufenburger allowed two hits in five innings without allowing a run, as Capital won in SIC play.
Maysn Mogel was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run in the third inning and three RBIs. Kharson Castell also drove in two runs for the Eagles (13-5, 6-3).
Laufenburger finished with five strikeouts in the circle.
CENTENNIAL 12, MERIDIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: Carly Reyes Mims was 4 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs as Centennial rolled to an SIC win.
Grace Diffin allowed just one hit in five innings pitched for the Patriots (7-10, 2-8), striking out nine.
BISHOP KELLY 23, COLUMBIA 1, 3 INNINGS: Ridgevue was able to jump on Columbia early, plating seven runs in the first inning, as the Knights rolled in 4A SIC play.
Pilar Cook was 2 for 2 with a home run and six RBIs for Bishop Kelly (14-4, 10-0).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 16, MARSING 2, 5 INNINGS: Karly Williams had a double, triple and six RBIs as Nampa Christian won in 2A WIC play.
Aly Marion struck out four for the Trojans (6-3, 3-1), while allowing three hits in the circle.
MELBA 21, COLE VALLEY 6, 5 INNINGS: Kenzie Shaffer, Emily Zavala and Brittany Erickson all drove in four runs, as Melba won in 2A WIC play.
Ashlie Shaffer struck out eight for the Mustangs (10-6, 4-2).
NEW PLYMOUTH 23, VISION CHARTER 6: Abi Robinson homered for the Pilgrims (8-4, 5-0), driving in three runs.