Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — A year ago, the Owyhee baseball team caught everyone by Storm, pun intended.

There would be no surprising anyone this season or sneaking up on any unsuspecting teams. Now, with the target on their backs, every team Owyhee played this year would become Storm chasers.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments