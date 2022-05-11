MERIDIAN — The future of the Mountain View baseball team appears to be in good hands.
Or maybe that should be in good arms.
The Mavericks got a gem on the mound from a sophomore pitcher for the second day in a row on Wednesday as Conner Marshall pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout to help 5A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season champion Mountain View beat Rocky Mountain 6-0 and sweep the best-of-three District III championship series.
“I think something that is working on the mound for us is confidence,” said Marshall, who finished with six strikeouts. “Coming into games knowing you’re the one seed, it gets hard. You can’t stay content, you got to keep wanting to win and wanting to beat your rival teams.”
Mountain View (21-3) claimed its second district title with the win, following the one it won in 2019. The Mavericks will be the No. 1 seed at the state tournament, which begins May 19 at Wolfe Field at the College of Idaho. It also marked the Mavericks’ third straight win over the Grizzlies since Rocky Mountain took a 3-2 win in the season opener on March 11.
“This rivalry with Rocky Mountain goes back and forth,” said senior Brody Rasmussen, who had two doubles and an RBI. “They can beat us any day and we can beat them.”
The past two days, however, had been the Mavericks’ days. Marshall followed up a strong pitching performance from fellow sophomore Will Grizzle, who allowed four hits while striking out 11 on Tuesday in a 1-0 Maverick victory in the series opener.
“It’s a good spot to be in when you have two sophomores who are fearless,” said Mountain View coach Matt Rasmussen, whose team has now pitched 20 consecutive shutout innings dating back to the regular season. “It’s more than just the talent. You’ve got to have good arms, they have great poise. But they have this attitude when they get on the mound they believe they can beat anyone they face. They change speeds, they located well and they’re a joy to be around.”
Marshall took a perfect game into the fourth inning, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before the Grizzlies (20-6) got runners on with back-to-back singles. A strikeout followed and a pop out to first ended the threat.
It was the only threat Marshall faced in the game as Rocky Mountain never got a runner to second base after that. A walk in the fifth inning was followed by a 6-4-3 double play and a one-out hit in the sixth was followed by two straight flyouts.
“A fairly quick inning to start it off is a really good thing that you want to do as a pitcher,” said Marshall. “Getting through that lineup, facing three every inning up until the (fourth), it’s all about efficiency. Whenever you’re being efficient and getting the job done, you’re going to stay in as long as you can.”
Marshall said the tone was set by Grizzle’s performance a day earlier, one where the Mavericks got a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held on to that for the remaining innings.
“Will did set the standard, Will threw a really great game yesterday,” Marshall said. “Part of him throwing a great game yesterday was confidence for us and confidence for me. Me and Will have been playing together since eighth grade and knowing that we can go back-to-back and go 14 innings with zero runs and less than 10 hits, it gives your team confidence and shows what you can do.”
Grizzle, playing at first base on Wednesday, came up with run support for Marshall early, hitting an RBI single in the top of the first before coming home on a double by Rasmussen, giving Mountain View a 2-0 lead before its pitcher even stepped on the mound.”
Mountain View added four more runs in the third inning, one on an error before Ian Tippets drew a bases-loaded walk and Hunter Hollifield brought in two more runs on a single.
It was enough to chase Rocky Mountain starter Luke Hines out of the game after the third.
“Luke is a good pitcher and we know that,” said Matt Rasmussen. “When you face a guy as tough as he is and Peyton (Hines) was last night, they got their strikeouts, but our guys at the plate didn’t give in. The continued to fight, they were tough to put away. They got two strikes and would foul off pitches and maybe flustered those guys a little bit. They were able to grind out long at bats and eventually draw walks or whatever it took.”