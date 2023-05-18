CALDWELL — Isaiah Anzaldua is making a habit of getting clutch hits for the Middleton baseball team. On Thursday, the senior had the winning hit for the Vikings for the second game in a row.
A week removed from his heroics in Game 3 of the 5A District III Championship Series, Anzaldua had another walk-off hit for Middleton, this time getting a two-out single in the bottom of the tenth inning to give the Vikings a 2-1 win against Timberline in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.
“I just walked it off in the district championship Game 3 so I had all the confidence in the world,” said Anzaldua. “There was not a doubt in my mind. But everyone was clutch today, everyone had a part today, our pitching staff was amazing. But as I went up, I knew I was going to end the game.”
The similarities between Thursday’s walk off and his single on May 11, which gave the Vikings a 6-5 win against Owyhee, were striking. Both times there were two outs and multiple runners on the bag. And like he did on the winning hit against the Storm, Anzaldua drove a changeup to center field to end the game.
When he stepped to the plate Thursday with the game tied, there wasn’t a doubt in Middleton coach Bryan Swygart’s mind that his senior was about to end the game.
“He has been putting together at bats this year that are the most consistent on the team,” Swygart said. “Every at bat is a consistent at bat. He barrels balls up, he doesn’t try to lift, everything is a line drive. If you compare that line drive to the one he hit against Owyhee, they’re similar. They’re right up the middle, they’re not real high. He just stays true to his approach and doesn’t waver from it.”
Middleton (23-5), playing in its first season after moving up to the 5A classification, will continue its hunt for a state title at 4 p.m. today with a semifinal game against Lake City at the College of Idaho’s Wolfe Field. It’s a championship chance which almost ended without the Vikings getting a chance to cross the plate.
Middleton was down to its final strike in the bottom of the seventh inning, trailing 1-0, when Elijah Wilson stole third base uncontested with Robert Orloski at first.
It was at that point Orloski took a risk, which extended Middleton’s season. Orloski walked halfway to second base, daring Timberline pitcher Brayden Walls to try and pick him off. Walls walked towards first base, keeping an eye on Wilson the entire time as Orloski kept daring him to throw. Once he got close enough to the base, Walls made the quick throw to first and Wilson immediately broke for home.
The throw from first baseman Jaydn Volk to catcher Talon Holen was on the mark and on time, but Holen was unable to hang on to it as Wilson slid into home safely.
It was a call that Orloski made on his own.
“(Swygart) didn’t call it, I just thought it was a good idea,” Orloski said. “We ran it against Eagle earlier in the season and it worked. I just thought if we’re going to go down, we might as well go down fighting. I called it myself, but it worked out.”
It wasn’t just Orloski’s heroics on the basepaths that led Middleton to victory. His performance on the mound was equally as important to keep the Vikings in the game.
Orloski pitched eight innings for the Vikings, striking out 14. His first time through the Timberline lineup took 39 pitches. The Wolves got a bat on the ball on just five of those 39 pitches — four going foul, one for a popout — as Orloski had eight strikeouts by the end of the third inning.
He spent much of the game dueling with Walls, who had 10 strikeouts of his own and took a no-hitter deep into the fifth inning.
“Brayden Walls did a great job,” Orloski said. “He went over there, diced us up and kept their team in the ball game, let my catcher call the game and hit my spots for my pitches.”
Timberline (17-10) got its lone run in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Caden Sloan, which scored Rylee Chu.
For a while, it looked like that would be enough to send the Wolves to the semifinals, but Orloski’s last-minute gamble and Anzaldua’s clutch hitting had other plans.
“Right before the game, Coach Swygart was talking to us and said ‘we’re going to face adversity, it happens, not just in baseball, but in life,’” said Anzaldua. “All of us, we didn’t lose hope and if you ask me, we overcame adversity.”
Because the game went extra innings, Middleton will need to consider who it can put on the mound in today’s game. Treyton Swygart, who was originally scheduled to pitch Friday, pitched the ninth and 10th innings for Middleton, throwing 28 pitches. If the Vikings go with him today, he will be allowed 72 pitches before he reaches his pitch limit.
If the Vikings start Ian Lenius, they can save Swygart until Saturday, when he will be able to pitch up to 110 pitches.
“We’ll go with Trey or Ian tomorrow, we feel like both of them can win us that game,” Bryan Swygart said. “Then we’ll go with whoever is left on Saturday. But we firmly believe if you don’t win the game in front of you, the pitching rotation doesn’t really matter. We were going to throw Trey tomorrow, but I feel like he gave us a great shot to win (Thursday). I also feel that Ian, tomorrow if we go with him, he’s an all-conference type pitcher that is absolutely nasty. I think we can go either spot and be in a great situation.”
Timberline will face Eagle at 10 a.m. in the consolation semifinals.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, HIGHLAND 0: Conner Marshall earned the complete game shutout, allowing eight hits, but didn’t allow Highland to string together too many of those hits, as the Mavericks advanced to the 5A semifinals.
Mountain View will face Owyhee at 6:30 p.m. today.
The Mavericks (16-11) took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, with Carson Lupton driving in two runs with a single, Will Grizzle hitting an RBI single and Cade Burnham scoring on a wild pitch.
Grizzle added another run on a passed ball in the fifth before Jaxon Cron drove in two more runs with a single.
OWYHEE 4, LEWISTON 0: Nick McDaniel and Jack Ryan combined to hold Lewiston to three hits while striking out nine, as the defending 5A State Champion Storm advanced back to the semifinals.
Owyhee scored on a sacrifice fly from Keagan Kelly in the second inning, then added three runs in the fifth on back-to-back-to-back RBI singles by Gage Haws, Nathan Keith and McDaniel.
LAKE CITY 13, EAGLE 0, 6 INNINGS: Lake City pitchers Cooper Reese and AJ Currie combined to hold Eagle (16-9) to four hits as the Vikings fell in the opening round of the tournament.
The Timberwolves broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth and added five in the sixth to enact the mercy rule.