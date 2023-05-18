Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Isaiah Anzaldua is making a habit of getting clutch hits for the Middleton baseball team. On Thursday, the senior had the winning hit for the Vikings for the second game in a row.

A week removed from his heroics in Game 3 of the 5A District III Championship Series, Anzaldua had another walk-off hit for Middleton, this time getting a two-out single in the bottom of the tenth inning to give the Vikings a 2-1 win against Timberline in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

